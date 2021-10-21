Log in
    MPAA   US6200711009

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.

(MPAA)
  Report
Motorcar Parts of America : Receives Vendor of the Year Award for Professional Excellence From Advance Auto Parts

10/21/2021 | 10:31am EDT
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today announced it received Advance Auto Parts’ Vendor of the Year Award for Professional Excellence at the automotive aftermarket provider’s 2021 Partner Growth Summit held virtually this week.

“We are gratified to be recognized for our dedication to excellent service and commitment to quality across multiple product categories -- including brake-related products supported by our new state-of-the-art caliper facility and expert team. We are enthusiastic about the future and look forward to continuing mutual success,” said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearings and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, turbochargers, and diagnostic testing equipment utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. Its products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with facilities located in California, New York, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada. In addition, the company’s electrical vehicle subsidiary designs and manufactures testing solutions for performance, endurance, and production of multiple components in the electric power train – providing simulation, emulation, and production applications for the electrification of both automotive and aerospace industries, including electric vehicle charging systems. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for certain forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on the company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the company) and are subject to change based upon various factors. Reference is also made to the Risk Factors set forth in the company’s Form 10-K Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June 2021 and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional risks and uncertainties facing the company. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 603 M - -
Net income 2022 27,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 58,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 377 M 377 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 5 700
Free-Float 97,5%
Managers and Directors
Selwyn H. Joffe Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Sung Lee Chief Financial Officer
Uday Deshpande Chief Technology Officer
Phillip C. Gay Independent Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.0.51%377
DENSO CORPORATION28.43%53 123
APTIV PLC29.70%45 710
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.13.85%25 430
CONTINENTAL AG-9.31%22 774
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-2.83%21 531