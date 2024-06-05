This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer MPA - Motorcar Parts of America Inc. published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 18:57:04 UTC.

While professional installers know the ins and outs of starting and charging systems, many drivers and DIY enthusiasts lack knowledge about how these systems work, proper maintenance, and voltage testing practices. That is why, MPA has released a new video on YouTube called "," aimed at demystifying the maintenance routines, voltage testing, and signs of system failures for vehicle starting and charging systems. This video, which can be found at [...]