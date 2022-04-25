Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPAA   US6200711009

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.

(MPAA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/22 04:00:01 pm EDT
15.80 USD   -1.19%
Motorcar Parts of America's EV Subsidiary Receives Order From Leading Chinese Automotive Company
BU
03/08LATEST PART SMART : Testing Vehicles with Lin Controlled Alternators
PU
02/10Motorcar Parts of America Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results; Record net sales up 32 percent for the quarter and 31 percent for nine months
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Motorcar Parts of America's EV Subsidiary Receives Order From Leading Chinese Automotive Company

04/25/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today announced its wholly owned subsidiary D&V Electronics has received an order for an electric motor emulator from one of China’s largest automotive companies, a critical component of a Power Hardware-In-the-Loop (p-HIL) test system to validate the performance and design of drivetrain components. Terms were not disclosed.

The p-HIL test system to be utilized by this Chinese automotive customer is comprised of D&V’s emulator, Opal-RT Technologies’ advanced motor models and NI’s (Nasdaq: NATI) real-time system.

“This order continues a series of global wins for our D&V subsidiary and its cutting-edge EV technology. We look forward to future opportunities to expand partnerships and work with global electric mobility leaders,” said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

“We continue to make significant strides in the integration of our innovative emulator technology with real-time simulation and modeling capabilities, offering the most advanced, green and flexible test solutions for companies leading the electrification movement,” said Bill Hardy chief executive of D&V Electronics.

ABOUT D&V ELECTRONICS

Founded in 1997 and acquired by Motorcar Parts of America in 2017, the electrical vehicle subsidiary, with customers in more than 90 countries, designs and manufactures testing solutions for performance, endurance, and production of multiple components in the electric power train – providing simulation, emulation, and production applications for the electrification of both automotive and aerospace industries, including electric vehicle charging systems. Additional information is available at www.dvelectronics.com.

About Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearings and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, turbochargers, and diagnostic testing equipment utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. Its products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with facilities located in California, New York, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada. In addition, the company’s electrical vehicle subsidiary designs and manufactures testing solutions for performance, endurance, and production of multiple components in the electric power train – providing simulation, emulation, and production applications for the electrification of both automotive and aerospace industries, including electric vehicle charging systems. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for certain forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on the company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the company) and are subject to change based upon various factors. Reference is also made to the Risk Factors set forth in the company’s Form 10-K Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June 2021 and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional risks and uncertainties facing the company. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 637 M - -
Net income 2022 10,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 302 M 302 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 5 700
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,80 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target 77,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Selwyn H. Joffe Director
David Sung Lee Chief Financial Officer
Uday Deshpande Chief Technology Officer
Phillip C. Gay Independent Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.-7.44%302
DENSO CORPORATION-20.46%44 945
APTIV PLC-35.45%28 847
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.60%18 162
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-16.31%15 561
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-29.10%14 950