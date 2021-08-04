Log in
    MPAA   US6200711009

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.

(MPAA)
  Report
Motorcar Parts of America : to Report Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results; Host Conference Call

08/04/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today announced the company will issue results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and David Lee, chief financial officer, will host an investor conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time to discuss the company’s financial results and operations.

The call will be open to all interested investors either through a live audio Web broadcast at www.motorcarparts.com or live by calling (833) 968-1924 (domestic) or (825) 312-2355 (international). For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived on Motorcar Parts of America’s website www.motorcarparts.com. A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific time on August 9, 2021, through 8:59 p.m. Pacific time on August 16, 2021, by dialing (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) and using access code: 4699341.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearings and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, turbochargers, and diagnostic testing equipment utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. Its products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with facilities located in California, New York, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada. In addition, the company’s electrical vehicle subsidiary designs and manufactures testing solutions for performance, endurance, and production of multiple components in the electric power train – providing simulation, emulation, and production applications for the electrification of both automotive and aerospace industries, including electric vehicle charging systems. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 593 M - -
Net income 2022 33,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 66,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 428 M 428 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 5 700
Free-Float 97,0%
Managers and Directors
Selwyn H. Joffe Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Sung Lee Chief Financial Officer
Uday Deshpande Chief Technology Officer
Phillip C. Gay Independent Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.14.07%426
DENSO CORPORATION26.38%55 136
APTIV PLC29.82%45 746
CONTINENTAL AG-5.35%27 211
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.17.76%25 407
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.22.11%24 826