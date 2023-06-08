Advanced search
    MPAA   US6200711009

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.

(MPAA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:41:37 2023-06-08 pm EDT
5.520 USD   -8.31%
02:01pMotorcar Parts of America to Report Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results; Host Conference Call
BU
06/06Motorcar Parts of America to Present at 23rd Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Conference
BU
04/25Motorcar Parts of America Recognized for Outstanding Service by Parts Warehouse and Associate Stores
AQ
Motorcar Parts of America to Report Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results; Host Conference Call

06/08/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today announced the company will issue its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and year-end results on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and David Lee, chief financial officer, will host an investor conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time to discuss the company’s financial results and operations.

The call will be open to all interested investors either through a live audio webcast at www.motorcarparts.com or live by calling (888) 440-5584 (domestic) or (646) 960-0457 (international). For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived on Motorcar Parts of America’s website www.motorcarparts.com. A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific time on June 13, 2023 through 8:59 p.m. Pacific time on June 20, 2023 by calling (800) 770-2030 (domestic) or (647) 362-9199 (international) and using access code: 1545314.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearings and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake pads, brake rotors, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, turbochargers, and diagnostic testing equipment utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. Its products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with facilities located in California, New York, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada. In addition, the company’s electrical vehicle subsidiary designs and manufactures testing solutions for performance, endurance, and production of multiple components in the electric power train – providing simulation, emulation, and production applications for the electrification of both automotive and aerospace industries, including electric vehicle charging systems. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 676 M - -
Net income 2023 -1,10 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -100x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 117 M 117 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 95,2%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
