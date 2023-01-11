Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. MotorCycle Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTO   AU000000MTO9

MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MTO)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:17 2023-01-11 am EST
2.300 AUD    0.00%
12:31p11 people arrested after attempted shooting of Mexican journalist
RE
01/09TVS Motor Launches New Motorcyle Model in Bangladesh
MT
01/06Japan-US Technological Cooperation Perks Up Japanese Stocks; Daiseki Shares Jump 9% Despite 58% Fall in Nine-month Profit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

11 people arrested after attempted shooting of Mexican journalist

01/11/2023 | 12:31pm EST
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Eleven people have been arrested in Mexico's capital in connection with an attack on a well-known journalist, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday.

Television and radio host Ciro Gomez Leyva survived the Dec. 15 ambush by motorcycle-mounted gunmen who fired at his armored vehicle.

"Eleven people related to the attack on journalist Ciro Gomez Leyva were arrested earlier this morning," the mayor told a news conference a day after a Mexico City summit joined by the leaders of Canada, Mexico and the United States.

"The investigation continues to find the others responsible," she added.

Ernestina Godoy, the Mexico City attorney general, told the news conference the 11 arrested could be charged with attempted murder when they appear before a judge.

Godoy said authorities were investigating whether the group, whose full identities were not disclosed, belonged to an organized crime cell.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador last month condemned the attack, but faced backlash after he subsequently bashed prominent journalists who were critical of his administration.

Following the attack, nearly 200 journalists, columnists and cultural commentators signed an open letter calling on Lopez Obrador to stop harassing critical media.

Mexico is one of the world's deadliest countries for journalists, with 11 killed last year, according to Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Violence against the press during the first half of Lopez Obrador's term grew 85%, compared to the same period of his predecessor's term, according to RSF data.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes and Isabel Woodford; Editing by Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 514 M 354 M 354 M
Net income 2023 23,6 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net Debt 2023 51,6 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,53x
Yield 2023 8,93%
Capitalization 168 M 116 M 116 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MotorCycle Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,30 AUD
Average target price 3,04 AUD
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Ahmet CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Bob Donovan Chief Financial Officer
Richard John Dennis Chairman
Peter William Henley Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Nigel Laurence Cassen Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.77%116
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC-2.03%51 743
AUTOZONE, INC.-0.99%45 704
COPART, INC.2.55%29 350
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED18.68%14 657
CARMAX, INC.10.68%10 649