  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  MotorCycle Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    MTO   AU000000MTO9

MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MTO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Harley's renewed focus on touring bikes drives upbeat forecast

04/19/2021 | 10:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Harley Davidson motorcycles are displayed for sale at a showroom in London

(Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc raised its full-year forecast for sales growth on Monday as it turns its focus on more-expensive touring bikes, while cutting its exposure to less-profitable markets, sending its shares up 15%.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company said retail sales, a measure of demand at its dealerships, surged 30% to 32,800 motorcycles in North America in the first quarter, its first increase in six years.

Since the middle of last year, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company has recalibrated its strategy by focusing on big bikes, traditional markets such as the United States and Europe, as well as older and wealthier customers.

In February, the motorcycle maker unveiled a new turnaround plan, targeting low double-digit earnings growth through 2025.

Retail sales in Europe, Harley's second-biggest market after the United States, slumped 36% to 4,900 motorcycles in the quarter due to the company's decision to stop selling its smaller and less profitable Street or Sportster motorcycles as well as pandemic-induced shipping delays.

A new tariff ruling by the European Union is likely to further hit demand from June, as all Harley products would now be subject to a 56% tariff.

The ruling revokes the credentials that allow Harley to ship certain motorcycles to the EU from its international manufacturing facilities at 6% tariff.

Despite the challenges, Harley still raised its forecast for 2021 motorcycle business revenue growth to a range of 30% to 35%, up from its prior expectation of 20% to 25%.

On an adjusted basis, Harley earned $1.68 per share for the quarter ended March 28, beating analysts' average estimate of 88 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's revenue rose to $1.42 billion from about $1.30 billion. (https://bit.ly/3drbYQ9)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 410 M 319 M 319 M
Net income 2021 26,3 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
Net Debt 2021 12,7 M 9,87 M 9,87 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,05x
Yield 2021 7,79%
Capitalization 160 M 124 M 125 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 450
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MotorCycle Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,72 AUD
Last Close Price 2,58 AUD
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Ahmet CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Bob Donovan Chief Financial Officer
David Foster Chairman
Warren Bee Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard John Dennis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.64%123
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC.17.22%37 088
AUTOZONE, INC.26.18%32 963
COPART, INC.-2.96%29 180
CARVANA CO.14.84%21 548
CARMAX, INC.37.59%21 208
