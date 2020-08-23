Indian lawyer, convicted by Supreme Court over tweets, faces deadline

* Supreme Court orders lawyer to apologise by Monday
* Prashant Bhushan found guilty of criminal contempt
* Case sparks debate on freedom of speech in India
NEW DELHI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - One of India's most prominent
lawyers faces a Monday deadline to apologise to the Supreme
Court or risk jail in a case testing the judiciary's openness to
criticism and sparking a debate on freedom of speech in the
world's largest democracy.
Prashant Bhushan, 63, was found guilty of criminal contempt
for attempting "to scandalize the entire institution" with
Twitter posts depicting the chief justice on a motorcycle while
the court's work was curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and
criticising previous top judges.
The top court on Thursday ordered Bhushan, who has
championed public interest litigation, to issue an
"unconditional apology" by Monday. He faces up to six months in
jail or a fine of 2,000 rupees ($27) or both.
"Any apology would be insincere," Bhushan told Reuters,
declining to comment further as the matter is before the court.
He told the court in a statement on Thursday that he would
"cheerfully submit to any penalty" over the two June tweets,
which he said "represented my bonafide beliefs, the expression
of which must be permissible in any democracy."
If Bhushan apologises, the court has said it would hold a
hearing on Tuesday. It was not clear when or how the court would
respond if he does not apologise.
Regardless of the outcome, Bhushan's case is putting the
Supreme Court, one of India's most respected institutions, on
trial, testing how much judges may be openly criticised in a
society known for free-wheeling debate.
Freedom of speech is a fundamental right in India and highly
contentious. The top court often hears cases where litigants
argue their right to express themselves is being infringed.
Some lawyers and media editorials support Bhushan, saying
the court is being too harsh, arguing that his tweets amounted
to legally protected criticism.
"A bar silenced under the threat of contempt will undermine
the independence and ultimately the strength of the court," more
than 2,400 Indian lawyers wrote in an online petition.
Others criticised Bhushan, who has 1.7 million Twitter
followers.
"A lawyer is not above the law, nobody is," said Satyadarshi
Sanjay, a lawyer who signed an open letter by more than 100
people, including former judges, who support the court's
decision.
TWO TWEETS
Judges too sometimes chastise the judiciary. In 2018, four
sitting Supreme Court justices held a rare press conference
criticising the court's distribution of cases to judges and
raising concerns about judicial appointments.
The Supreme Court, in its 108-page order in Bhushan's case,
noted it is "required to be magnanimous" to criticism - though
it said "such magnanimity cannot be stretched".
In his first tweet, Bhushan posted a viral photo of Chief
Justice S.A. Bobde astride a Harley-Davidson. He wrote Bobde was
sitting on a 5 million rupee ($67,000) bike without a mask or a
helmet when citizens were being denied justice as the court was
in lockdown.
The Supreme Court ruled the tweet was "patently false" and
had the "tendency to shake the confidence of the public", as the
court was hearing matters even during the coronavirus shutdown.
In the other tweet, Bhushan wrote that when historians look
at how democracy has been destroyed in India in the past six
years, they will mark the role of the court and the past four
top justices.
That tweet "has the effect of destabilising the very
foundation of this important pillar of the Indian democracy" and
"directly affronts the majesty of law", the court said.
Both of Bhushan's tweets have been suspended by Twitter.
