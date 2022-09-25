Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. MotorCycle Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTO   AU000000MTO9

MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MTO)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-09-23 am EDT
2.490 AUD   +15.28%
04:55aIsraeli forces kill Palestinian militant in West Bank
RE
09/23MotorCycle Holdings Signs Deal to Acquire Motorcycle Vehicle Importer
MT
09/23MotorCycle Holdings Limited entered into a binding agreement to acquire Mojo Motorcycles Pty Ltd and Mojo Electric Vehicles Pty Ltd for AUD 20 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Israeli forces kill Palestinian militant in West Bank

09/25/2022 | 04:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shops close following Israeli raid in Nablus

NABLUS, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian militant on Sunday during an army operation in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, in the latest in a series of incidents in recent months around the volatile town of Nablus.

"The Dens of Lions", a Palestinian umbrella group formed of militants from different factions, said the man, Said Al-Kawni, was a "hero of resistance" and died during "clashes with occupation forces".

Medical workers said three other Palestinians were wounded by Israeli gunfire in the incident, which was confirmed by the Israeli military.

"Overnight, during IDF (Israel Defense Forces) routine activity, IDF soldiers spotted armed suspects driving in a vehicle and motorcycle adjacent to the city of Nablus," the military said. "IDF soldiers responded by firing towards the armed suspects. Hits were identified."

The latest in a near-daily series of incidents around Nablus and the nearby town of Jenin underlined once more the volatile security climate on the West Bank as Israel heads towards elections on Nov. 1.

In Nablus, site of one of the largest refugee camps in the West Bank, most shops were closed on Sunday after militant factions called for a general strike.

About 70 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the Israeli military launched its Operation Breakwater against militants on March 31 in response to a string of fatal Palestinian street attacks in Israel. The toll includes militants and civilians.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid last week called for a revival of long-dormant efforts to secure a two state solution to the conflict, following an appeal last month by U.S. President Joe Biden.

However, there has been little sign of an end to the clashes and with pre-election polls favouring former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a strong opponent of a two state solution, expectations of any immediate breakthrough are low.

U.S.-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, collapsed in 2014 and the steady expansion of Israeli settlements since then has made reviving the talks increasingly problematic.

Israeli security officials have called on the Palestinian Authority to do more to rein in violence by gunmen associated with factions like Islamic Jihad, which are well entrenched in cities like Jenin and Nablus.

However the Palestinian Authority, increasingly unpopular among many in the West Bank, says its ability to exert its rule has been systematically undermined by Israel.

On Sunday, 30 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails began a hunger strike in protest at their conditions of detention.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Writing by Nidal al-Mughrabi, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Raneen Sawafta


© Reuters 2022
All news about MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:55aIsraeli forces kill Palestinian militant in West Bank
RE
09/23MotorCycle Holdings Signs Deal to Acquire Motorcycle Vehicle Importer
MT
09/23MotorCycle Holdings Limited entered into a binding agreement to acquire Mojo Motorcycle..
CI
09/22MotorCycle to Acquire Mojo Motorcycles and Mojo Electric Vehicles; Shares Jump 11%
MT
09/22Motorcycle Holdings Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/21MCE Unit Bags Three-Year Overseas Supply Deal
MT
09/21TVS Motor Launches New Motorcycle Model in Bangladesh
MT
09/21Pierer Mobility's KTM Takes Over MV Agusta's Motorcycle Distribution in North America
MT
09/20Offering taste of normality, McDonald's reopens in Kyiv seven months into war
RE
09/20Japan Index Ends in Green; DeNA Shares Rise 4% on Resumption of $105 Million Share Buyb..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 468 M 306 M 306 M
Net income 2023 20,5 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net Debt 2023 37,3 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,48x
Yield 2023 7,86%
Capitalization 154 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MotorCycle Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,49 AUD
Average target price 2,82 AUD
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Ahmet CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
David Foster Chairman
Warren Bee Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard John Dennis Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter William Henley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.15%101
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC-2.55%43 578
AUTOZONE, INC.-0.66%40 104
COPART, INC.-30.00%25 227
CARMAX, INC.-38.96%12 652
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-48.03%9 696