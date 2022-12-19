Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  MotorCycle Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    MTO   AU000000MTO9

MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MTO)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:11 2022-12-19 am EST
2.490 AUD   +0.81%
Mexican president laments attack on journalist, then bashes media

12/19/2022 | 05:51pm EST
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attend a news conference, in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Just days after condemning an assassination attempt on a prominent journalist, Mexico's president on Monday criticized the media for allegedly protecting special interest groups, even singling out the targeted news anchor.

Leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador blasted the "spokespeople for conservatism" during his daily news conference on Monday, calling out by name several high-profile independent journalists including television and radio host Ciro Gomez Leyva

Gomez Leyva said two motorcycle-mounted individuals shot at him when he was in his car just a short distance from his home last Thursday night, noting only the vehicle's armor saved him.

"Now they play victim," added Lopez Obrador. "(But) they are the elite, from the most select media," he said, claiming well-paid media figures seek to protect interest groups he did not name.

Lopez Obrador on Monday denied using his regular news conference to "stigmatize" perceived opponents, including the media. But rights group Article 19 has compiled data showing he uses the conferences to single out reporters, criticizing the media six times a month on average last year.

Mexico is the world's deadliest country for media with 11 journalists killed so far this year, according to Reporters Without Borders.

Violence against the press during the first half of Lopez Obrador's term was up 85%, compared to the same period of his predecessor's term, according to a report by the rights group.

"Although the motive for the attack against Gomez Leyva is not yet known, it's impossible not to connect the dots: Mexico's president has to take responsibility for being the main promoter of a hostile environment against journalism," wrote Carlos Loret de Mola, also singled out by the president, in a Washington Post opinion column published on Monday.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 514 M 345 M 345 M
Net income 2023 23,6 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net Debt 2023 51,6 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,06x
Yield 2023 8,25%
Capitalization 182 M 122 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MotorCycle Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,49 AUD
Average target price 3,04 AUD
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Ahmet CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Bob Donovan Chief Financial Officer
David Foster Chairman
Warren Bee Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard John Dennis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.15%121
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC14.94%50 797
AUTOZONE, INC.13.55%45 184
COPART, INC.-20.34%28 764
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.47%12 488
CARMAX, INC.-52.82%9 708