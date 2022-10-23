Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. MotorCycle Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTO   AU000000MTO9

MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MTO)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-21 am EDT
2.480 AUD   -0.40%
10/20U.S. diplomat's wife pleads guilty over fatal UK car crash
RE
10/19Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India to launch flexi-fuel model by end-2024
RE
10/17Philippines town gives taxis a lift as floods become norm
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Palestinian militant killed by Israel in targeted explosion, group says

10/23/2022 | 03:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NABLUS, West Bank (Reuters) - A senior member of a Palestinian militant group was killed overnight on Sunday in the occupied West Bank in what Palestinians described as a targeted explosion carried out by Israel.

Tamer Kilani, a leader in a group known as the "Den of Lions" in the city of Nablus, where clashes between Palestinian militants and Israeli security forces have been occurring almost daily, was killed when a bomb placed on a motorcycle parked nearby was detonated, according to the militant group.

The Israeli military declined to comment on the explosion. A spokesperson told Reuters the military was "operating against terror all the time".

"The bomb exploded as he passed by and he became a martyr," said Kilani's father, Sufian Kilani, who was not at the scene when the bomb went off. "We don't know whether the bomb was timed or triggered remotely."

Sunday's violence follows months of tension that has deepened since Israeli forces began a crackdown in the West Bank in March in response to a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel.

The "Den of Lions", a group of Nablus gunmen with loose factional affiliations, in a statement promised to deal Israel "a harsh and painful response".

(Reporting by Adel Abu Neama in Nablus and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza; Editing by Emily Rose and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
10/20U.S. diplomat's wife pleads guilty over fatal UK car crash
RE
10/19Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India to launch flexi-fuel model by end-2024
RE
10/17Philippines town gives taxis a lift as floods become norm
RE
10/13Volcon Enters Into Exclusive Branding, Distribution Deal with Torrot Electric Europa
MT
10/12How the Thai massacre unfolded over three hours
RE
10/11Thai nursery massacre unfolded over three hours of horror
RE
10/10Motorcycle Holdings Limited Announces Directorate and Executive Changes
CI
10/07RattanIndia to buy electric motorcycle maker Revolt
RE
10/04- BRP Inc. Brief: Adds Production of Can-Am Origin and Can-Am Pulse, Co..
MT
10/03Right-wing wins in Brazil's Congress show staying power of 'Bolsonarismo'
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 514 M 326 M 326 M
Net income 2023 23,6 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
Net Debt 2023 51,6 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,04x
Yield 2023 8,29%
Capitalization 153 M 96,9 M 96,9 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MotorCycle Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,48 AUD
Average target price 3,04 AUD
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Ahmet CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
David Foster Chairman
Warren Bee Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard John Dennis Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter William Henley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.46%97
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC5.36%47 113
AUTOZONE, INC.9.76%44 009
COPART, INC.-27.69%26 098
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-42.02%10 807
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.-29.01%10 208