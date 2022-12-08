Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. MotorCycle Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTO   AU000000MTO9

MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MTO)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:56 2022-12-07 pm EST
2.350 AUD   -0.42%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. diplomat's wife given suspended jail term for fatal UK car crash

12/08/2022 | 11:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Anne Sacoolas to be sentenced over the death of teenager Harry Dunn, at the Old Bailey in London

LONDON (Reuters) -Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, was given an eight month jail term suspended for 12 months in a London court on Thursday for causing the death of a teenager by careless driving in a fatal crash in England in 2019.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in August 2019 after his motorcycle was in a collision with a car driven by Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, an air force base in the English county of Northamptonshire that is used by the U.S. military.

Sacoolas, who pleaded guilty in October, did not attend her sentencing at London's Old Bailey central criminal court, but appeared by videolink from the United States.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson said a witness at the scene of the crash had recounted how Harry repeatedly said "don't let me die".

He said Sacoolas had admitted at the scene that it was her fault and she had been on the wrong side of the road, later telling police officers that she had been driving on "the American side".

Sacoolas, whose husband worked as a U.S. intelligence officer at the base, left Britain shortly after the accident, claiming diplomatic immunity from criminal prosecution and the United States refused to extradite her.

The crash led to a diplomatic spat between London and Washington, with the British government backing the call for Sacoolas to be prosecuted.

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said Sacoolas's lawyers had told the court before the sentencing hearing that their client had been advised by the U.S. government not to attend in person as it "could place significant U.S. interests at risk".

She read out a statement from Sacoolas's U.S. lawyer which said: "The U.S. government does not in any way support Mrs Sacoolas appearing in person at this hearing. In fact, Mrs Sacoolas' U.S. government employer has advice her not to attend."

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; writing by Michael Holden, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 514 M 345 M 345 M
Net income 2023 23,6 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net Debt 2023 51,6 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,67x
Yield 2023 8,74%
Capitalization 172 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MotorCycle Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,35 AUD
Average target price 3,04 AUD
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Ahmet CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Bob Donovan Chief Financial Officer
David Foster Chairman
Warren Bee Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard John Dennis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.47%116
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC17.35%51 862
AUTOZONE, INC.17.20%46 604
COPART, INC.-16.78%30 050
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.47%12 488
CARMAX, INC.-50.01%10 287