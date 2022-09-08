MotorK : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Back
MotorK Plc, Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Filing date 08 sep 2022
Issuing institution MotorK Plc
Reporting year 2022
Document
Date last update: 08 September 2022
Share information
Disclaimer
Motork plc published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 19:09:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about MOTORK PLC
Sales 2022
44,8 M
44,5 M
44,5 M
Net income 2022
1,10 M
1,09 M
1,09 M
Net cash 2022
32,6 M
32,4 M
32,4 M
P/E ratio 2022
85,0x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
104 M
103 M
103 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,59x
EV / Sales 2023
1,34x
Nbr of Employees
418
Free-Float
33,3%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MOTORK PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
2,55 €
Average target price
8,69 €
Spread / Average Target
241%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.