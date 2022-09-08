Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. MotorK plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTRK   GB00BMXH3352

MOTORK PLC

(MTRK)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:22 2022-09-08 am EDT
2.560 EUR   +0.39%
MotorK : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

09/08/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
MotorK Plc, Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Filing date08 sep 2022
  • Issuing institutionMotorK Plc
  • Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentmotork-plc-hy-2022-report-vf-a2203-00134.pdf

Date last update: 08 September 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

Motork plc published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 19:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 44,8 M 44,5 M 44,5 M
Net income 2022 1,10 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
Net cash 2022 32,6 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 85,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 104 M 103 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 418
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart MOTORK PLC
MotorK plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MOTORK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,55 €
Average target price 8,69 €
Spread / Average Target 241%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Marlia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrea Servo Chief Financial Officer
Amir Rosentuler Executive Chairman
Fabio Gurgone Chief Technology Officer
Måns Anders Hultman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTORK PLC-63.57%103
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-23.26%1 924 807
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-38.26%60 018
SYNOPSYS INC.-9.89%50 773
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-25.95%50 655
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-8.30%46 802