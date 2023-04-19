Advanced search
    MTRK   GB00BMXH3352

MOTORK PLC

(MTRK)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:01:15 2023-04-19 am EDT
2.150 EUR   -1.83%
10:10aMotork : strengthens its Senior Executive Team with two strategic appointments
PU
03/31Motork : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
03/30Motork : 2022 Publication Annual Report and Accounts
PU
MotorK : strengthens its Senior Executive Team with two strategic appointments

04/19/2023 | 10:10am EDT
MotorK, a leading SaaS provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, announces the appointment of two senior leaders, Daria Grazzi, as Chief Human Resources Officer, and Philippe Schulz, as Chief Customer Officer, joining the Senior Executive Team.

Appointed Chief Human Resources Officer in April, Daria Grazzi will lead the strategy and direction of the global HR team. With her solid experience in the field of human resources and her expertise in managing complex and integration processes, she will particularly focus on reinforcing the company's commitment to Equity, Diversity & Inclusion(ED&I) along its growth journey. As a matter of fact, MotorK welcomed 151 new resources in 2022, reaching a workforce of almost 500 SparKers in 11 locations across EMEA; as part of the company's pledge to pursue inclusion as one of its core values, Daria will play a key role in delivering on this promise.

Grazzi commented: "MotorK is a constantly fast-pacedgrowing company moving in an ever-changing industry: it is essential that Human Resources is considered as a strategic partner for the business, making sure on the one hand that all the employees of the Group are valued and effectively engaged, and supporting on the other hand the company towards the creation of a constantly developing organisational and people asset".

Philippe Schulz has been appointed MotorK's Chief Customer Officer and will be the head of the operational departments, from supporting training to professional services, to ensuring the implementation and optimisation of the company's offering. Philippe brings his wealth of expertise gained from 30 years of experience in the software world and his in-depth knowledge of best practices in this sector.

Schulz declared: "At MotorK, I was fascinated by the strong awareness of the importance of the customer as a central concept: it's an incentive to put the experience I have gained during my professional career at the service of this vision. As Tech companies never slow down; the sector is used to dealing with change, which is part of its DNA and it defines every moment and milestone. Our role is also to embrace every evolution, implement it and make it accessible to our customers, so that they can always be competitive and grow with us".

Marco Marlia, CEO and co-founder of MotorK, commented: "We are proud to have added two resources like Daria and Philippe to our Senior Executive Team. We are confident that together we will be able to continue on our growth path. People caring and customer centricity are two pillars of our philosophy, and with these two new appointments we intend to emphasise their centrality".

Biography of Daria Grazzi

After obtaining a Law degree and a master's degree in General Management, Daria Grazzi embarked on a career in the world of human resources, in which she acquired a rich and diverse experience of more than 20 years. Over time, she has worked in several industries, such as retail, FMCG and industry, and in the past five years she has specialised in Digital Companies. Here, she gained specific expertise, particularly in start-ups and scale-ups.

Biography of Philippe Schulz

Philippe Schulz has a 30-year career in the software industry, 20 years of which have been focused on managing services divisions. Prior to joining MotorK, he was Vice President of Professional Services for a software company specialising in CX management and operating worldwide, where he operated a critical switch of the engagement model to accelerate delivery of services, resulting into a substantial increase of customer satisfaction while preserving profitability. Previously, Schulz has held various management positions, always focusing on optimising customer interactions, notably in context of managing integration of acquired services structures. He holds a Master's degree in Economics and Social Administration and graduated from the Institute of Business Administration at Sophia Antipolis University.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Motork plc published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 14:09:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
