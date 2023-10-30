Unified alerting system to help keep Arizona communities informed during emergencies

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced that the state of Arizona has selected Rave Alert to enable emergency notification and reverse 9-1-1 alerting in its 81 public safety answering points (PSAPs). With the cloud-based tool, each 9-1-1 center in the state can now send mass communications to residents and state employees via email, text message, desktop pop-ups, digital signage, social media and landline phones.

"When crises occur or are predicted, public safety agencies must swiftly get potentially lifesaving information out to community members so they can take action,” said Travis Jensen, administrator for the State of Arizona 9-1-1. “Motorola Solutions’ Rave Alert will allow The State 9-1-1 Office to provide an imperative public safety tool that increases communication via a variety of channels during emergencies to help keep our residents safe.”

Leaders within the Arizona Department of Administration 9-1-1 Program spearheaded this statewide alerting technology deployment in order to replace disparate systems that can cause interoperability challenges, including a regional mass communication system set to expire at the end of the year. With the deployment of Rave Alert, 9-1-1 centers throughout Arizona can now work together to issue consistent public safety notifications, resident polls, emergency evacuation notices, Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) messages from FEMA and other timely communications.

“Our collaboration with Arizona marks the 15th statewide deployment of Rave technologies,” said Todd Piett, corporate vice president, Command Center SaaS Operations at Motorola Solutions. “More and more governments at the state level are recognizing that consistent, reliable and interconnected safety solutions play a valuable role in empowering community members before and during emergencies, ultimately helping to save lives.”

Rave Alert is a FedRAMP-authorized mass notification system that meets robust safety and security requirements mandated by many government agencies adopting cloud-based solutions. The state of Arizona also uses Motorola Solutions’ ASTRO® P25 radio network and APX™ radios for voice communications, VESTA® 9-1-1 for call handling and Flex for dispatch and records management.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security and the command center, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231030457244/en/