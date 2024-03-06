TROY, Mich., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) as its "Stock to Study" and Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) as its "Undervalued Stock" in the May 2024 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"As indices and stock prices rise, investors on the sidelines may be nervous about missing out," said Ken Zendel, chief executive officer of the National Association of Investors Inc., publisher of BetterInvesting. "Our magazine and website remind investors to use the Stock Selection Guide to evaluate fundamentals and determine if individual equities are selling at a reasonable price."

To learn more, visit https://www.betterinvesting.org/find-great-stocks/online-tools

Check the May 2024 issue of BetterInvesting Magazine for more details about the latest stocks. Non-members can utilize the limited, trial version of the BetterInvesting online stock selection and analysis tools to study the investment potential of Motorola Solutions Inc. and Darling Ingredients Inc. by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Lauren Adams, CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Anne Nichols, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors. They are not to be considered as endorsed or recommended for purchase by NAIC/BetterInvesting. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases. Investors should conduct their own review and analysis of any company of interest using the Stock Selection Guide before making an investment decision.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting™, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact: 877-275-6242

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betterinvesting-magazine-update-on-motorola-solutions-inc-and-darling-ingredients-inc-302080776.html

SOURCE National Association of Investors/BetterInvesting