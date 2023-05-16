Advanced search
    MSI   US6200763075

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MSI)
05/16/2023
291.38 USD   -0.17%
04:44pInsider Sell: Motorola Solutions
MT
04:43pMotorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04:34pGreg Brown, Chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
BU
Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/16/2023 | 04:34pm EDT
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), a global leader in public safety and enterprise security, today announced that Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, will participate at the upcoming J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:40 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual fireside chat will be featured on Motorola Solutions’ Investor Relations website at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and the command center, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 788 M - -
Net income 2023 1 565 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 397 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,9x
Yield 2023 1,16%
Capitalization 48 953 M 48 953 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,45x
EV / Sales 2024 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Technical analysis trends MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 291,88 $
Average target price 295,78 $
Spread / Average Target 1,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Winkler Vice President-Finance, Global Sales & Services
Mahesh Saptharishi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John P. Molloy Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Judy Carol Lewent Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.13.26%48 953
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-1.13%192 913
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.61.00%43 180
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.13.70%42 537
NOKIA OYJ-12.50%22 932
ZTE CORPORATION20.30%20 130
