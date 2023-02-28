Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Motorola Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSI   US6200763075

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MSI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:12 2023-02-28 pm EST
262.81 USD   -0.05%
04:24pJack Molloy, Executive Vice President & COO, Motorola Solutions, to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
BU
09:01aNew Motorola Solutions Report Reveals Healthcare Workers' Greatest Safety Concerns
BU
02/27Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jack Molloy, Executive Vice President & COO, Motorola Solutions, to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

02/28/2023 | 04:24pm EST
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), a global leader in public safety and enterprise security, today announced that Jack Molloy, executive vice president and COO, will participate at the upcoming Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:50 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be featured on Motorola Solutions’ Investor Relations website at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 721 M - -
Net income 2023 1 592 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,7x
Yield 2023 1,35%
Capitalization 43 977 M 43 977 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,97x
EV / Sales 2024 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Motorola Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 262,94 $
Average target price 286,67 $
Spread / Average Target 9,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Winkler Vice President-Finance, Global Sales & Services
Mahesh Saptharishi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John P. Molloy Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Judy Carol Lewent Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.2.03%43 977
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.2.29%199 589
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.13.72%42 283
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.3.70%27 230
NOKIA OYJ2.84%26 316
ZTE CORPORATION21.00%20 086