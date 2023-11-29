Official MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. press release

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) today announced that Jason Winkler, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Barclays Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 9:15 a.m. PST.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be featured on Motorola Solutions’ Investor Relations website at https://www.motorolasolutions.com/investors/events-and-presentations.html.

