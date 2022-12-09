Advanced search
    MSI   US6200763075

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MSI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-12-08 pm EST
269.79 USD   +1.12%
06:01aLithuania Modernizes Frontline Policing with Body-Worn Cameras from Motorola Solutions
BU
12/07Transcript : Motorola Solutions, Inc. Presents at Barclays 2022 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, Dec-07-2022 08:40 AM
CI
12/06Insider Sell: Motorola Solutions
MT
Lithuania Modernizes Frontline Policing with Body-Worn Cameras from Motorola Solutions

12/09/2022 | 06:01am EST
National Police and Border Guard Service adopting body-worn cameras to improve safety and transparency

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced that more than 2,500 VB400 body-worn cameras are being deployed to the Lithuanian National Police and Border Guard Service. The new body-worn video solutions will be used by frontline teams to help increase transparency in policing and border protection.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005083/en/

The Border Guard Service in Lithuania is responsible for protecting a European Union border spanning more than 1,000 kilometers, including the management of border crossings, to help keep the Lithuanian state and its citizens safe. Credit: Motorola Solutions

The Border Guard Service in Lithuania is responsible for protecting a European Union border spanning more than 1,000 kilometers, including the management of border crossings, to help keep the Lithuanian state and its citizens safe. Credit: Motorola Solutions

The Border Guard Service in Lithuania is responsible for protecting a European Union (EU) border spanning more than 1,000 kilometers, including the management of border crossings, to help keep the Lithuanian state and its citizens safe.

"Body-worn cameras are a vital tool for enhancing transparency and accountability," said Axel Kukuk, head of sales for Baltics, Nordics and Central Europe at Motorola Solutions. "Increasing numbers of public safety agencies across the region are seeking high-quality video security solutions that are easy to deploy and integrate seamlessly into officers' workflows to help keep frontline officers and the public safe."

The Motorola Solutions VB400 body-worn cameras are deployed with VideoManager digital evidence management software, enabling officers to upload footage for secure storage and organization of important details such as time, date, location and incident data.

Motorola Solutions also provides Lithuania's secure, nationwide TETRA digital radio network and 24/7 technical services that deliver interoperable communications between police, fire and rescue organizations.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & access control, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 942 M - -
Net income 2022 1 298 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 450 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,7x
Yield 2022 1,16%
Capitalization 45 110 M 45 110 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,54x
EV / Sales 2023 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 18 700
Free-Float 98,8%
Technical analysis trends MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 269,79 $
Average target price 280,50 $
Spread / Average Target 3,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Winkler Vice President-Finance, Global Sales & Services
Mahesh Saptharishi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John P. Molloy Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark S. Hacker Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-0.70%45 110
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-22.69%201 256
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-10.87%39 153
NOKIA OYJ-16.65%27 431
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-20.97%26 860
ERICSSON-33.05%21 618