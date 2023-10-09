Integrated solution delivers real-time footage and alerts patrol officers to all that’s happening around them

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced that it will deploy its M500 in-car video system to Lithuania Police, bringing new capabilities to the force’s operational vehicles. Powered by advanced artificial intelligence and high resolution cameras, the M500 constantly scans the environment from multiple viewpoints to help officers identify threats in real time and provide valuable video evidence. The police force is implementing the in-car video solution to support a variety of its daily operations to help keep the nation’s roads safe.

“Police officers need to be prepared for anything when they are out on patrol," said Michael Kaae, corporate vice president at Motorola Solutions. "Even seemingly mundane situations can escalate in seconds. Video security technology can play a critical role in protecting police officers, community members and property and is an integral part of modern policing.”

Motorola Solutions will provide the new M500 together with its VideoManager evidence management platform to store and manage video footage from in-car video technology as well as the VB400 body-worn cameras used by Lithuanian Police officers. The company’s VideoManager software provides a seamless and intuitive workflow and enables frontline teams to share footage between officers and the control room to collate video evidence for investigations and post event reviews.

Motorola Solutions has been a trusted technology provider to public safety organizations in Lithuania for 15 years. The company provides the nationwide TETRA digital radio network and devices and has recently equipped the National Police and Border Guard Service in Lithuania with more than 2,500 body-worn cameras.

