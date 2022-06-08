Motorola : Corporate Responsibility Report

NOW MORE THAN

EVER, AS A SOCIETY WE'VE BEEN FORCED TO DRASTICALLY CHANGE THE WAY WE THINK ABOUT SAFETY.

Against the backdrop of the global pandemic, geopolitical tensions and rising community violence, we've reconsidered what safety really means - to us individually and collectively.

At Motorola Solutions, we believe our work to help create a safer world has never been more important. A world where our families, communities and businesses can flourish. Where individuals are empowered to confidently move forward. Where people are able to be their best in the moments

that matter.

This is our purpose. And across every part of our company, this is what motivates us to think outside the box and to challenge the status quo. The work that we do every day is helping to drive meaningful change in the communities around the world where we live and work.