Motorola : Corporate Responsibility Report

06/08/2022
CORPORATE

RESPONSIBILITY

REPORT 20

21

NOW MORE THAN

EVER, AS A SOCIETY WE'VE BEEN FORCED TO DRASTICALLY CHANGE THE WAY WE THINK ABOUT SAFETY.

Against the backdrop of the global pandemic, geopolitical tensions and rising community violence, we've reconsidered what safety really means - to us individually and collectively.

At Motorola Solutions, we believe our work to help create a safer world has never been more important. A world where our families, communities and businesses can flourish. Where individuals are empowered to confidently move forward. Where people are able to be their best in the moments

that matter.

This is our purpose. And across every part of our company, this is what motivates us to think outside the box and to challenge the status quo. The work that we do every day is helping to drive meaningful change in the communities around the world where we live and work.

02

I'm proud of the positive impact we are making and invite you to read more about our efforts in the following pages of our 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report. Highlights from the last year include:

  • We actively worked to further enhance our ESG efforts, including launching our ESG web page and introducing the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) Report, which details our climate action plan and opportunities to mitigate climate-related disruptions to our business.
  • We built upon our strong organizational foundation to further embed diversity, equality, inclusion into our business - introducing an internal DEI strategic plan, launching company-wide DEI training and establishing a DEI Advisory Council to monitor progress and further advance our efforts to enhance the culture for every Motorolan.
  • We continued to expand our team of cybersecurity experts and foster a mindset dedicated to cybersecurity. Last year, our Cybersecurity Champion Program grew to include more than 650 employees across the globe - all focused on maintaining security standards throughout the organization.
  • We laid the groundwork to be able to establish a new goal of a 95% Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission reduction by 2031 (formally announced earlier this year).
  • We proudly demonstrated our employees' passion for giving back to their communities. In 2021, Motorolans increased their volunteer hours by more than 60% and were generous with their charitable donations, resulting in more than $1.5 million in matching gifts granted to more than 900 causes.

At Motorola Solutions, we're committed to being a positive force for change, and I look forward to our continued progress as we work to build a better, more equitable and safer world for all.

GREG

BROWN

CHAIRMAN & CEO | MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC

REPORT MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 2021 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY

OUR

IMPACT

03

At Motorola Solutions, we believe that the work that we do - and the technology we create - plays an essential role in our world today. We embrace the opportunity to create solutions that address larger societal challenges and ultimately impact the greater good. That's why we design and develop all of our technologies with intent - to live out our purpose of helping people be their best in the moments that matter.

SOARING CYBER ATTACKS

2021 saw 50% more cyber attacks per week on corporate networks compared to 2020, with a 42% increase in supply chain attacks and higher quality data being exfiltrated.1

24/7 cybersecurity services can identify system and network risks, helping to protect against attacks and support agencies and businesses in responding to threats.

~10,000 lives could be saved each year if 911 could get to callers just one minute faster.2

End-to-end public safety software can unify information about an incident, from the 911 call to field reports, helping to keep all officers informed, reduce response times and protect the chain of custody.

RESPONDING FASTER TO 911

PUTTING THE "PUBLIC" IN PUBLIC SAFETY

68% of the public want the ability to share information with public safety.3

Community applications can enable the public to share tips and images with public safety improving transparency and collaboration to make communities safer.

04

More than 311,000 students have been exposed to gun violence in schools since the 1999 Columbine shooting.1

Video cameras and analytics can monitor and alert school security and law enforcement of unusual activity on the grounds and voice communication can enable coordination and response.

SAFER

SCHOOLS

COMMUNITY -POLICING RELATIONSHIPS

Only 51% of U.S. adults have confidence in police, indicating low levels of trust between the public and officers.2

Body-worn cameras can record daily events and automatically upload evidence into agency records, increasing transparency and accountability to help foster trusted relationships.

U.S. natural disasters have cost $2.195 trillion since 1980 and 2021 had the 3rd highest cost on record.3

Land mobile radio (LMR) devices and networks are built for redundancy and can withstand extreme conditions, offering reliable communication to coordinate within and between agencies.

NATURAL

DISASTERS

CRIME IN THE COMMUNITY

Nearly 69% of retailers report an increase in organized retail crime in 2021, compared to 2020.4

Businesses can share video feeds with law enforcement, improving incident awareness, bolstering evidence and strengthening community-policing collaboration.

DOJ investigated 663 human trafficking cases - 93% sex trafficking - and spent $74.6M to support victim assistance programs across the U.S. in 2020.5

License plate recognition can identify patterns and correlations between vehicles of interest and other law enforcement data, indicating a potential criminal network.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING

05

OUR

APPROACH

CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY AT MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security and access control and command center software, bolstered by managed and support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we're ushering in a new era in public safety and security.

Our approach to corporate responsibility is guided by three principles: operate ethically, protect the environment and help foster public safety and thriving communities. Our 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report demonstrates our global commitment to corporate responsibility and highlights key areas of progress from the year.

We welcome comments or questions at corpresponsibility@motorolasolutions.com.

REPORT MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 2021 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Motorola Solutions Inc. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 16:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
