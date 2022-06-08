Motorola : Corporate Responsibility Report

EVER, AS A SOCIETY WE'VE BEEN FORCED TO DRASTICALLY CHANGE THE WAY WE THINK ABOUT SAFETY.
Against the backdrop of the global pandemic, geopolitical tensions and rising community violence, we've reconsidered what safety really means - to us individually and collectively.
At Motorola Solutions, we believe our work to help create a safer world has never been more important. A world where our families, communities and businesses can flourish. Where individuals are empowered to confidently move forward. Where people are able to be their best in the moments
that matter.
This is our purpose. And across every part of our company, this is what motivates us to think outside the box and to challenge the status quo. The work that we do every day is helping to drive meaningful change in the communities around the world where we live and work.
I'm proud of the positive impact we are making and invite you to read more about our efforts in the following pages of our 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report. Highlights from the last year include:
We actively worked to further enhance our ESG efforts, including launching our ESGweb page and introducing the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) Report, which details our climate action plan and opportunities to mitigate climate-related disruptions to our business.
We built upon our strong organizational foundation to further embed diversity, equality, inclusion into our business - introducing an internal DEI strategic plan, launching company-wide DEI training and establishing a DEI Advisory Council to monitor progress and further advance our efforts to enhance the culture for every Motorolan.
We continued to expand our team of cybersecurity experts and foster a mindset dedicated to cybersecurity. Last year, our Cybersecurity Champion Program grew to include more than 650 employees across the globe - all focused on maintaining security standards throughout the organization.
We laid the groundwork to be able to establish a new goal of a 95% Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission reduction by 2031 (formally announced earlier this year).
We proudly demonstrated our employees' passion for giving back to their communities. In 2021, Motorolans increased their volunteer hours by more than 60% and were generous with their charitable donations, resulting in more than $1.5 million in matching gifts granted to more than 900 causes.
At Motorola Solutions, we're committed to being a positive force for change, and I look forward to our continued progress as we work to build a better, more equitable and safer world for all.
At Motorola Solutions, we believe that the work that we do - and the technology we create - plays an essential role in our world today. We embrace the opportunity to create solutions that address larger societal challenges and ultimately impact the greater good. That's why we design and develop all of our technologies with intent - to live out our purpose of helping people be their best in the moments that matter.
SOARING CYBER ATTACKS
2021 saw 50% more cyber attacks per week on corporate networks compared to 2020, with a 42% increase in supply chain attacks and higher quality data being exfiltrated.1
24/7 cybersecurity services can identify system and network risks, helping to protect against attacks and support agencies and businesses in responding to threats.
~10,000 lives could be saved each year if 911 could get to callers just one minute faster.2
End-to-end public safety software can unify information about an incident, from the 911 call to field reports, helping to keep all officers informed, reduce response times and protect the chain of custody.
RESPONDING FASTER TO 911
PUTTING THE "PUBLIC" IN PUBLIC SAFETY
68% of the public want the ability to share information with public safety.3
Community applications can enable the public to share tips and images with public safety improving transparency and collaboration to make communities safer.
Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security and access control and command center software, bolstered by managed and support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we're ushering in a new era in public safety and security.
Our approach to corporate responsibility is guided by three principles: operate ethically, protect the environment and help foster public safety and thriving communities. Our 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report demonstrates our global commitment to corporate responsibility and highlights key areas of progress from the year.
We welcome comments or questions atcorpresponsibility@motorolasolutions.com.
