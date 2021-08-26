Log in
    MSI   US6200763075

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MSI)
243.17 USD   +0.76%
Motorola : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/26/2021
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 71 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create the most integrated technology ecosystem to make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 165 M - -
Net income 2021 1 262 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 40 863 M 40 863 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,43x
EV / Sales 2022 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Technical analysis trends MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 241,33 $
Average target price 250,67 $
Spread / Average Target 3,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Winkler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul D. Steinberg Senior Vice President-Technology
Mahesh Saptharishi Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark S. Hacker Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.41.91%40 863
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.32.63%250 113
ERICSSON5.24%39 313
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-14.61%36 758
NOKIA OYJ65.03%34 466
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.28.75%28 701