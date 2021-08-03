Motorola : National Health Service England Accelerates Roll Out of Motorola Solutions Body-worn Cameras

Thousands of ambulance staff across England to wear body-worn cameras following successful trials to enhance safety

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced that the National Health Service (NHS) England has selected its VB400 body-worn video solution to increase transparency and safety for its frontline workers and citizens across the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005093/en/

The National Health Service (NHS) England has selected Motorola Solutions' VB400 body-worn video solution to increase transparency and safety for its frontline workers and citizens across the country. (Photo: Business Wire)

Successful trials with London Ambulance Service and North East Ambulance Service proved the rugged VB400 body-worn cameras offer greater transparency for staff and citizens to assist in de-escalating situations, leading to the accelerated roll out of the cameras across all trusts in England – three years ahead of the NHS Long Term Plan target. The foundation of safety that the cameras provide allows ambulance workers to remain focused on making life-saving decisions and delivering patient care.

“If we are unable to protect our staff, we are unable to provide a service that’s fit for purpose for the public we serve,” said Darren Green, clinical service manager at North East Ambulance Service. “The availability of body-worn cameras for our staff is something that we have championed for a long time and we are delighted to have led the trial to help implement them nationally.”

“Looking after our staff and volunteers and keeping them safe is a top priority. These cameras should act as a deterrent and will also help provide evidence,” said Dr John Martin, Chief Paramedic and Quality Officer at London Ambulance Service.

The cameras are easily activated by the wearer, securely assigned to a frontline worker using their ID badge and offer an extended battery life that lasts beyond the shift with up to 12 hours of recording. The ambulance trusts will deploy the body-worn cameras with VideoManager evidence management software to seamlessly upload and manage the recorded video as part of their workflow.

“The adoption of VB400 body-worn cameras across all ambulance trusts in England is a significant endorsement for how they help to ensure the safety and well-being of members of the public and ambulance crews,” said Fergus Mayne, country manager and head of U.K. sales at Motorola Solutions. "With greater reassurance in their safety, ambulance workers can focus on what they do best - providing life-saving emergency care to the community.”

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security & analytics and command centre software, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Follow @MotoSolutions on Twitter

Follow @MotorolaSolutions on Instagram

Follow @MotorolaSolutions on LinkedIn

Like @MotorolaSolutions on Facebook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005093/en/