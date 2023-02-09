Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Motorola Solutions, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    MSI   US6200763075

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MSI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04:18 2023-02-09 pm EST
257.15 USD   -0.33%
05:42pMotorola : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:29pMotorola Solutions Q1 Earnings, Revenue Top Street Estimates; Issues 2023 Guidance
MT
05:27pMotorola : Q4 2022 GAAP and Non-GAAP Financials
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Motorola : Q4 2022 GAAP and Non-GAAP Financials

02/09/2023 | 05:27pm EST
GAAP-1

Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions, except per share amount)

Net sales from products Net sales from services

Net sales

Costs of products sales Costs of services sales

Costs of sales Gross margin

Selling, general and administrative expenses Research and development expenditures Other charges

Intangibles amortization Operating earnings Other income (expense):

Interest expense, net

Gains on sales of investments and businesses, net Other, net

Total other expense

Net earnings before income taxes Income tax expense

Net earnings

Less: Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc. Earnings per common share:

Basic:

Diluted:

Weighted average common shares outstanding:Basic

Diluted

Net sales from products Net sales from services

Net sales

Costs of products sales Costs of services sales

Costs of sales Gross margin

Selling, general and administrative expenses Research and development expenditures Other charges

Intangibles amortization Operating earnings Other income (expense):

Interest expense, net

Gains on sales of investments and businesses, net Other, net

Total other expense

Net earnings before income taxes Income tax expense

Net earnings

Less: Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc.

* Percentages may not add up due to rounding

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

$

1,671

$

1,358

1,035

962

2,706

2,320

751

589

604

548

1,355

1,137

1,351

1,183

381

368

201

189

14

13

63

64

692

549

(54)

(54)

-

1

25

22

(29)

(31)

663

518

73

116

590

402

1

1

$

589

$

401

$

3.52

$

2.38

$

3.43

$

2.30

167.4

168.8

171.9

174.2

Percentage of Net Sales*

61.8 %

58.5 %

38.2 %

41.5 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

44.9 %

43.4 %

58.4 %

57.0 %

50.1 %

49.0 %

49.9 %

51.0 %

14.1 %

15.9 %

7.4 %

8.1 %

0.5 %

0.6 %

2.3 %

2.8 %

25.6 %

23.7 %

(2.0)%

(2.3)%

- %

- %

0.9 %

0.9 %

(1.1)%

(1.3)%

24.5 %

22.3 %

2.7 %

5.0 %

21.8 %

17.3 %

- %

- %

21.8 %

17.3 %

1

GAAP-2

Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Net sales from products Net sales from services

Net sales

Costs of products sales Costs of services sales

Costs of sales Gross margin

Selling, general and administrative expenses Research and development expenditures Other charges

Intangibles amortization Operating earnings Other income (expense):

Interest expense, net

Gains (losses) on sales of investments and businesses, net

Other, net

Total other expense

Net earnings before income taxes Income tax expense

Net earnings

Less: Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Earnings per common share:

Basic:

Diluted:

Weighted average common shares outstanding:Basic

Diluted

Net sales from products Net sales from services

Net sales

Costs of products sales Costs of services sales

Costs of sales Gross margin

Selling, general and administrative expenses Research and development expenditures Other charges

Intangibles amortization Operating earnings Other income (expense):

Interest expense, net

Gains (losses) on sales of investments and businesses, net

Other, net

Total other expense

Net earnings before income taxes Income tax expense

Net earnings

Less: Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc.

* Percentages may not add up due to rounding

Years Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

$

5,368

$

4,606

$

4,087

3,744

3,565

3,327

9,112

8,171

7,414

2,595

2,104

1,872

2,288

2,027

1,934

4,883

4,131

3,806

4,229

4,040

3,608

1,450

1,353

1,293

779

734

686

82

50

31

257

236

215

1,661

1,667

1,383

(226)

(208)

(220)

3

1

(2)

77

92

13

(146)

(115)

(209)

1,515

1,552

1,174

148

302

221

1,367

1,250

953

4

5

4

$

1,363

$

1,245

$

949

$

8.14

$

7.36

$

5.58

$

7.93

$

7.17

$

5.45

167.5

169.2

170.0

171.9

173.6

174.1

Percentage of Net Sales*

58.9 %

56.4 %

55.1 %

41.1 %

43.6 %

44.9 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

48.3 %

45.7 %

45.8 %

61.1 %

56.9 %

58.1 %

53.6 %

50.6 %

51.3 %

46.4 %

49.4 %

48.7 %

15.9 %

16.6 %

17.4 %

8.5 %

9.0 %

9.3 %

0.9 %

0.6 %

0.4 %

2.8 %

2.9 %

2.9 %

18.2 %

20.4 %

18.7 %

(2.5)%

(2.5)%

(3.0)%

- %

- %

- %

0.8 %

1.1 %

0.2 %

(1.6)%

(1.4)%

(2.8)%

16.6 %

19.0 %

15.8 %

1.6 %

3.7 %

3.0 %

15.0 %

15.3 %

12.9 %

- %

0.1 %

0.1 %

15.0 %

15.2 %

12.8 %

2

Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions)

GAAP-3

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Accounts receivable, net

Contract assets

Inventories, net

Other current assets

Total current assets

Property, plant and equipment, net

Operating lease assets

Investments

Deferred income taxes

Goodwill

Intangible assets, net

Other assets

Total assets

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current portion of long-term debt Accounts payable

Contract liabilities Accrued liabilities

Total current liabilities

Long-term debt Operating lease liabilities Other liabilities

Total Motorola Solutions, Inc. stockholders' equity (deficit) Noncontrolling interests

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

December 31, 2022

  • 1,325
    1,518
    974
    1,055
    383
    5,255
    927
    485
    147
    1,036
    3,312
    1,342
    310
  • 12,814

$

1

1,062

1,859

1,638

4,560

6,013

419

1,691

116

15

  • 12,814

December 31, 2021

  • 1,874
    1,386
    1,105
    788
    259
    5,412
    1,042
    382
    209
    916
    2,565
    1,105
    558
  • 12,189

$

5

851

1,650

1,557

4,063

5,688

313

2,148

(40)

17

  • 12,189

3

GAAP-4

Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions)

Three Months Ended

Operating

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Net earnings

$

590

$

402

Adjustments to reconcile Net earnings to Net cash provided by operating

activities:

Depreciation and amortization

109

113

Non-cash other charges (income)

4

9

Share-based compensation expense

46

35

Gains on sales of investments and businesses, net

-

(1)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions, dispositions, and

foreign currency translation adjustments:

Accounts receivable

(117)

(186)

Inventories

118

(185)

Other current assets and contract assets

37

(69)

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and contract liabilities

634

617

Other assets and liabilities

(26)

(64)

Deferred income taxes

(122)

32

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,273

703

Investing

Acquisitions and investments, net

(587)

(161)

Proceeds from sales of investments

8

12

Capital expenditures

(73)

(68)

Net cash used for investing activities

(652)

(217)

Financing

Repayment of debt

(2)

(2)

Issuances of common stock

19

3

Purchases of common stock

(87)

(131)

Payment of dividends

(132)

(120)

Net cash used for financing activities

(202)

(250)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

84

(15)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

503

221

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

822

1,653

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

1,325

$

1,874

4

GAAP-5

Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions)

Years Ended

Operating

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

$

1,367

$

1,250

$

953

Net earnings

Adjustments to reconcile Net earnings to Net cash provided by operating

activities:

Depreciation and amortization

440

438

409

Non-cash other charges (income)

23

3

(13)

Loss on ESN fixed asset impairment

147

-

-

Share-based compensation expense

172

129

129

Losses (gains) on sales of investments and businesses, net

(3)

(1)

2

Losses from the extinguishment of long-term debt

6

18

56

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions,

dispositions, and foreign currency translation adjustments:

Accounts receivable

(112)

3

90

Inventories

(242)

(284)

(14)

Other current assets and contract assets

(1)

(205)

167

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and contract liabilities

451

578

(116)

Other assets and liabilities

(91)

(126)

(25)

Deferred income taxes

(334)

34

(25)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,823

1,837

1,613

Investing

(1,177)

(521)

(287)

Acquisitions and investments, net

Proceeds from sales of investments

46

16

11

Capital expenditures

(256)

(243)

(217)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

-

6

56

Net cash used for investing activities

(1,387)

(742)

(437)

Financing

595

844

892

Net proceeds from issuance of debt

Repayment of debt

(285)

(353)

(914)

Proceeds from unsecured revolving credit facility draw

-

-

800

Repayment of unsecured revolving credit facility draw

-

-

(800)

Revolving credit facility renewal fees

-

(7)

-

Issuances of common stock

156

102

108

Purchases of common stock

(836)

(528)

(612)

Payment of dividends

(530)

(482)

(436)

Payment of dividends to noncontrolling interest

(6)

(5)

(4)

Net cash used for financing activities

(906)

(429)

(966)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(79)

(46)

43

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(549)

620

253

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

1,874

1,254

1,001

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

1,325

$

1,874

$

1,254

5

Disclaimer

Motorola Solutions Inc. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 22:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
