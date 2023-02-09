Motorola : Q4 2022 GAAP and Non-GAAP Financials
GAAP-1
Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In millions, except per share amount)
Net sales from products Net sales from services
Net sales
Costs of products sales Costs of services sales
Costs of sales Gross margin
Selling, general and administrative expenses Research and development expenditures Other charges
Intangibles amortization Operating earnings Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
Gains on sales of investments and businesses, net Other, net
Total other expense
Net earnings before income taxes Income tax expense
Net earnings
Less: Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc.
Earnings per common share:
Basic:
Diluted:
Weighted average common shares outstanding:Basic
Diluted
Net sales from products Net sales from services
Net sales
Costs of products sales Costs of services sales
Costs of sales Gross margin
Selling, general and administrative expenses Research and development expenditures Other charges
Intangibles amortization Operating earnings Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
Gains on sales of investments and businesses, net Other, net
Total other expense
Net earnings before income taxes Income tax expense
Net earnings
Less: Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc.
* Percentages may not add up due to rounding
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
$
1,671
$
1,358
1,035
962
2,706
2,320
751
589
604
548
1,355
1,137
1,351
1,183
381
368
201
189
14
13
63
64
692
549
(54)
(54)
-
1
25
22
(29)
(31)
663
518
73
116
590
402
1
1
$
589
$
401
$
3.52
$
2.38
$
3.43
$
2.30
167.4
168.8
171.9
174.2
Percentage of Net Sales*
61.8 %
58.5 %
38.2 %
41.5 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
44.9 %
43.4 %
58.4 %
57.0 %
50.1 %
49.0 %
49.9 %
51.0 %
14.1 %
15.9 %
7.4 %
8.1 %
0.5 %
0.6 %
2.3 %
2.8 %
25.6 %
23.7 %
(2.0)%
(2.3)%
- %
- %
0.9 %
0.9 %
(1.1)%
(1.3)%
24.5 %
22.3 %
2.7 %
5.0 %
21.8 %
17.3 %
- %
- %
21.8 %
17.3 %
GAAP-2
Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Net sales from products Net sales from services
Net sales
Costs of products sales Costs of services sales
Costs of sales Gross margin
Selling, general and administrative expenses Research and development expenditures Other charges
Intangibles amortization Operating earnings Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
Gains (losses) on sales of investments and businesses, net
Other, net
Total other expense
Net earnings before income taxes Income tax expense
Net earnings
Less: Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc.
Earnings per common share:
Basic:
Diluted:
Weighted average common shares outstanding:Basic
Diluted
Net sales from products Net sales from services
Net sales
Costs of products sales Costs of services sales
Costs of sales Gross margin
Selling, general and administrative expenses Research and development expenditures Other charges
Intangibles amortization Operating earnings Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
Gains (losses) on sales of investments and businesses, net
Other, net
Total other expense
Net earnings before income taxes Income tax expense
Net earnings
Less: Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc.
* Percentages may not add up due to rounding
Years Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
$
5,368
$
4,606
$
4,087
3,744
3,565
3,327
9,112
8,171
7,414
2,595
2,104
1,872
2,288
2,027
1,934
4,883
4,131
3,806
4,229
4,040
3,608
1,450
1,353
1,293
779
734
686
82
50
31
257
236
215
1,661
1,667
1,383
(226)
(208)
(220)
3
1
(2)
77
92
13
(146)
(115)
(209)
1,515
1,552
1,174
148
302
221
1,367
1,250
953
4
5
4
$
1,363
$
1,245
$
949
$
8.14
$
7.36
$
5.58
$
7.93
$
7.17
$
5.45
167.5
169.2
170.0
171.9
173.6
174.1
Percentage of Net Sales*
58.9 %
56.4 %
55.1 %
41.1 %
43.6 %
44.9 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
48.3 %
45.7 %
45.8 %
61.1 %
56.9 %
58.1 %
53.6 %
50.6 %
51.3 %
46.4 %
49.4 %
48.7 %
15.9 %
16.6 %
17.4 %
8.5 %
9.0 %
9.3 %
0.9 %
0.6 %
0.4 %
2.8 %
2.9 %
2.9 %
18.2 %
20.4 %
18.7 %
(2.5)%
(2.5)%
(3.0)%
- %
- %
- %
0.8 %
1.1 %
0.2 %
(1.6)%
(1.4)%
(2.8)%
16.6 %
19.0 %
15.8 %
1.6 %
3.7 %
3.0 %
15.0 %
15.3 %
12.9 %
- %
0.1 %
0.1 %
15.0 %
15.2 %
12.8 %
Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Accounts receivable, net
Contract assets
Inventories, net
Other current assets
Total current assets
Property, plant and equipment, net
Operating lease assets
Investments
Deferred income taxes
Goodwill
Intangible assets, net
Other assets
Total assets
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current portion of long-term debt Accounts payable
Contract liabilities Accrued liabilities
Total current liabilities
Long-term debt Operating lease liabilities Other liabilities
Total Motorola Solutions, Inc. stockholders' equity (deficit) Noncontrolling interests
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
December 31, 2022
1,325
1,518
974
1,055
383
5,255
927
485
147
1,036
3,312
1,342
310
1,062
1,859
1,638
4,560
6,013
419
1,691
116
15
December 31, 2021
1,874
1,386
1,105
788
259
5,412
1,042
382
209
916
2,565
1,105
558
851
1,650
1,557
4,063
5,688
313
2,148
(40)
17
GAAP-4
Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
Operating
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Net earnings
$
590
$
402
Adjustments to reconcile Net earnings to Net cash provided by operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization
109
113
Non-cash other charges (income)
4
9
Share-based compensation expense
46
35
Gains on sales of investments and businesses, net
-
(1)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions, dispositions, and
foreign currency translation adjustments:
Accounts receivable
(117)
(186)
Inventories
118
(185)
Other current assets and contract assets
37
(69)
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and contract liabilities
634
617
Other assets and liabilities
(26)
(64)
Deferred income taxes
(122)
32
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,273
703
Investing
Acquisitions and investments, net
(587)
(161)
Proceeds from sales of investments
8
12
Capital expenditures
(73)
(68)
Net cash used for investing activities
(652)
(217)
Financing
Repayment of debt
(2)
(2)
Issuances of common stock
19
3
Purchases of common stock
(87)
(131)
Payment of dividends
(132)
(120)
Net cash used for financing activities
(202)
(250)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
84
(15)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
503
221
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
822
1,653
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
1,325
$
1,874
GAAP-5
Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions)
Years Ended
Operating
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
$
1,367
$
1,250
$
953
Net earnings
Adjustments to reconcile Net earnings to Net cash provided by operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization
440
438
409
Non-cash other charges (income)
23
3
(13)
Loss on ESN fixed asset impairment
147
-
-
Share-based compensation expense
172
129
129
Losses (gains) on sales of investments and businesses, net
(3)
(1)
2
Losses from the extinguishment of long-term debt
6
18
56
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions,
dispositions, and foreign currency translation adjustments:
Accounts receivable
(112)
3
90
Inventories
(242)
(284)
(14)
Other current assets and contract assets
(1)
(205)
167
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and contract liabilities
451
578
(116)
Other assets and liabilities
(91)
(126)
(25)
Deferred income taxes
(334)
34
(25)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,823
1,837
1,613
Investing
(1,177)
(521)
(287)
Acquisitions and investments, net
Proceeds from sales of investments
46
16
11
Capital expenditures
(256)
(243)
(217)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
-
6
56
Net cash used for investing activities
(1,387)
(742)
(437)
Financing
595
844
892
Net proceeds from issuance of debt
Repayment of debt
(285)
(353)
(914)
Proceeds from unsecured revolving credit facility draw
-
-
800
Repayment of unsecured revolving credit facility draw
-
-
(800)
Revolving credit facility renewal fees
-
(7)
-
Issuances of common stock
156
102
108
Purchases of common stock
(836)
(528)
(612)
Payment of dividends
(530)
(482)
(436)
Payment of dividends to noncontrolling interest
(6)
(5)
(4)
Net cash used for financing activities
(906)
(429)
(966)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(79)
(46)
43
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(549)
620
253
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
1,874
1,254
1,001
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
1,325
$
1,874
$
1,254
Sales 2022
8 942 M
-
-
Net income 2022
1 298 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
4 434 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
34,2x
Yield 2022
1,22%
Capitalization
43 138 M
43 138 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
5,32x
EV / Sales 2023
4,91x
Nbr of Employees
18 700
Free-Float
98,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.