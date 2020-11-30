Motorola : Romanian Public Safety Organisations Invest in New TETRA Digital Radio Solutions from Motorola Solutions

Ministry of Internal Affairs signed framework agreement for new TETRA radios to replace and extend the blue light organisations' radio fleet BUCHAREST, Romania - November 26, 2020
- At a time of ongoing challenging conditions and public safety organisations facing greater demands, Romanian public safety organisations continue to invest in mission-critical communication solutions to keep citizens safe. The Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs has signed a four year framework agreement with Motorola Solutions
official reseller, Centrul Pentru Servicii de Radiocomunicatii SRL
to provide public safety organisations in Romania with up to 40,000 TETRA radios. As part of the framework agreement, Romanian police, border control, gendarmerie and other organisations can order new handheld and in-car radio communication solutions for frontline staff.
Motorola Solutions has been a trusted partner for public safety organisations in Romania for over 25 years, providing highly secure and reliable mission-critical communications solutions including networks, radios and services. This contract follows the delivery of 12,000 body-worn cameras from Motorola Solutions
to the General Inspectorate for the Romanian Police which was announced earlier this year.
'State-of-the art mission-critical solutions enable frontline public safety officers to communicate efficiently. TETRA radios and body-worn video solutions are key components of Motorola Solutions mission-critical technology ecosystem that together offer enhanced and seamless capabilities to the police that will help them to keep frontline staff and citizens safe' said Michael Kaae, regional vice president of Europe at Motorola Solutions.
The MTP3550 TETRA portable radio
and MTM5400 TETRA mobile radio
deliver the high performance and dependability required for enhanced productivity and user safety. With excellent audio performance as well as increased receiver range and end-to-end encryption, the devices are specifically optimised for public safety organisations. About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com
