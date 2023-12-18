Official MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. press release

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) has acquired IPVideo, the creator of the HALO Smart Sensor, an all-in-one intelligent sensor that detects real-time health and safety threats. The company is based in Bay Shore, New York.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231215565488/en/

The HALO Smart Sensor is a multifunctional safety and security device with built-in vape detection and air quality monitoring, gunshot detection, abnormal noise and motion detection and emergency keyword detection. Credit: Motorola Solutions

The HALO Smart Sensor is a multifunctional safety and security device with built-in vape detection and air quality monitoring, gunshot detection, abnormal noise and motion detection and emergency keyword detection. In areas where cameras and video security solutions are not suitable, such as restrooms, classrooms, hospital rooms and hotel rooms, the HALO Smart Sensor can improve situational awareness and extend the perimeter of security while protecting privacy.

“With its powerful sensor capabilities, HALO extends our end-to-end physical security offering by integrating a non-video threat detection product into our safety and security ecosystem,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. “We see this as an opportunity to introduce additional detection solutions that help our customers protect people, property and places.”

This acquisition reinforces Motorola Solutions’ commitment to improving safety and security by offering a cost-effective sensor that is easy to deploy and operate for enterprises of all sizes. Motorola Solutions and IPVideo will continue to deliver security solutions that help create safer schools, safer hospitals, safer hotels and safer businesses.

"We are excited to join Motorola Solutions and look forward to strengthening the innovative solutions we deliver to our customers,” said David Antar, president, IPVideo. “Together, we will continue investing in and building upon Motorola Solutions’ leading safety and security ecosystem, equipping customers with advanced ways to protect their people and enhance their operational insights.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is solving for safer. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions enable the collaboration between public safety agencies and enterprises that’s critical for a proactive approach to safety and security. Learn more about how we’re solving for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses – safer everywhere – at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Motorola Solutions Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and similar expressions. The company can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent the company’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions’ ability to integrate the products and services into its portfolio and offerings to customers. Motorola Solutions cautions the reader that the risks and uncertainties below, as well as those in Part I Item 1A of Motorola Solutions’ 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Part II Item 1A of Motorola Solutions’ 2023 Third Quarter Report on Form 10-Q and in its other SEC filings available for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Motorola Solutions’ website at www.motorolasolutions.com, could cause Motorola Solutions’ actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be controlled by Motorola Solutions and factors that may impact forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions’ ability to successfully integrate and operate IPVideo. Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231215565488/en/