Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Motorola Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSI   US6200763075

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Motorola Solutions Acquires Next Generation 9-1-1 Location Services Provider, 911 Datamaster

12/16/2021 | 01:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced it has acquired 911 Datamaster, Inc., a Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) data solutions provider.

911 Datamaster’s suite of NG9-1-1 location solutions helps ensure that emergency calls are accurately located and routed based on the caller’s location, enabling a faster response from first responders. Location services are essential given an estimated 240 million calls are made to 9-1-1 in the U.S. each year, and in most areas, 80% or more are from wireless devices with no fixed location.

“NG9-1-1 location solutions are vital to the 9-1-1 workflow, ensuring calls are routed correctly and call-takers have the best information to respond to the citizens they serve every day,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. “With 911 Datamaster’s technology, we continue to enhance our integrated command center software suite that is trusted by agencies across North America to manage their operations with greater efficiency, accuracy and safety.”

This acquisition reinforces Motorola Solutions’ commitment to being a leader in command center solutions and further supports 9-1-1 call centers’ unique organizational workflows as they transition to NG9-1-1 technologies.

“We are excited to join Motorola Solutions at this critical time in the industry,” said Scott Krehbiel, CEO, 911 Datamaster. “Together, we can deliver advanced NG9-1-1 capabilities to modernize call centers with technological advancements that better protect and support their communities.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create the most integrated technology ecosystem to make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Motorola Solutions Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and similar expressions. The company can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent the company’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions’ ability to integrate the products and services into its portfolio and offerings to customers. Motorola Solutions cautions the reader that the risks and uncertainties below, as well as those in Part I Item 1A of Motorola Solutions' 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, in Part II Item 1A of Motorola Solutions’ 2021 Third Quarter Report on Form 10-Q, and in its other SEC filings available for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Motorola Solutions’ website at www.motorolasolutions.com, could cause Motorola Solutions’ actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be controlled by Motorola Solutions and factors that may impact forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions’ ability to successfully integrate and operate 911 Datamaster. Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
12/15Motorola Solutions' Structurally Higher Growth Profile Winning Recognition, Morgan Stan..
MT
12/15Morgan Stanley Lifts Motorola Solutions' Price Target to $265 From $230, Keeps Equalwei..
MT
12/15MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12/15Largan Precision Sues Motorola Mobility Over Patents Infringement
MT
12/14MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/13Honeywell to Buy Alerting and Dispatch Technology Company US Digital Designs
DJ
11/30MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8..
AQ
11/30Motorola Solutions, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
11/22Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions, to Participate in the Credit Suisse 2..
BU
11/22MOTOROLA : Showcases Integrated Technology Ecosystem at PMRExpo 2021 in Cologne, Germany
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 181 M - -
Net income 2021 1 240 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 809 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,5x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 44 358 M 44 358 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,89x
EV / Sales 2022 5,44x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Motorola Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 262,63 $
Average target price 274,50 $
Spread / Average Target 4,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Winkler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul D. Steinberg Senior Vice President-Technology
Mahesh Saptharishi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John P. Molloy Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.54.43%44 358
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.33.92%252 761
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.90.88%42 608
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-13.29%37 035
ERICSSON-2.19%34 873
NOKIA OYJ69.47%33 963