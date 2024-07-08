Cork Centre recruiting highly skilled jobs to design technologies vital to the company’s global footprint of customers

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced it is opening a new Research and Development Centre in Cork, Ireland, expected to generate 200 highly skilled jobs. The team will be focused on designing software for the company’s comprehensive land mobile radio (LMR) portfolio, with plans for expansion across other technologies in the future.

Motorola Solutions' new R&D Centre, planned for Cork’s vibrant city centre, complements Motorola Solutions’ existing footprint in Ireland, which is focused on delivering the emergency services’ secure communications network, Ireland’s National Digital Radio Service. Photo credit: Horan’s Quay

Following investments of more than $12 billion in R&D and acquisitions over the past decade, Motorola Solutions’ ecosystem of technologies is centred on safety and security, with LMR representing a foundational core. The company has deployed more than 13,000 LMR networks worldwide, trusted by governments and enterprises for highly secure communications designed to work in the most extreme conditions. Modernised with broadband and advanced data applications, LMR remains at the forefront of providing public safety agencies with the communications they rely on and need.

“Decade after decade, the durability of our mission-critical LMR technology helps protect those who protect us all,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. “Our new centre in Cork will contribute to advancing our future vision for LMR, while building upon the collective impact of our more than 20,000 employees who are innovating what’s next for our customers around the world.”

The investment is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

“Motorola Solutions is an iconic American company known for its work over many decades to support public safety and first responders,” said U.S. Ambassador to Ireland, Claire D. Cronin. “Today’s announcement of its new Research and Development Centre in Cork marks a significant step forward in the company’s commitment to Ireland and in further expanding its innovation footprint in technology that plays a vital role around the world to help keep people safe, today and in the future. It also recognizes the highly skilled talent in Ireland and further bolsters the strong trade and investment relationships between the United States and Ireland.”

The new R&D Centre, planned for Cork’s vibrant city centre, complements Motorola Solutions’ existing footprint in Ireland, which is focused on delivering the emergency services’ secure communications network, Ireland’s National Digital Radio Service.

“It’s fantastic news that Motorola Solutions has chosen Cork City for their new global R&D Centre,” said Peter Burke TD, Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment. “Regional investment is a priority for Government and the creation of 200 highly skilled jobs in R&D is a significant boost for the region. The new Centre will be a welcome addition to the already thriving city centre and will provide exciting new work opportunities for technology talent. It is encouraging to see new investments in R&D technologies, which is very much in line with our National AI and Digital strategies. I want to thank Motorola Solutions for their continued investment in Ireland and I wish all the team the best with this new venture.”

The company embraces a people-first philosophy and encourages its 20,000+ employees to share their unique perspectives to influence new ideas, tackle challenges and make an impact. The team in Cork will join a global force of talent focused on developing communications, video security, access control, artificial intelligence and command centre technologies to help address the growing scale of safety and security challenges.

Motorola Solutions’ communications portfolio is hallmarked by a history of firsts, including the first car radio, the Apollo missions, and introduction of the APX NEXT smart radio, that brought broadband applications to a two-way radio. With more than $850 million invested in R&D in 2023, employees are enabled to design ingenious solutions that play an essential role in people’s lives.

Motorola Solutions is solving for safer. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions enable the collaboration between public safety agencies and enterprises that’s critical for a proactive approach to safety and security. Learn more about how we’re solving for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses – safer everywhere – at www.motorolasolutions.com.

