  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Motorola Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSI   US6200763075

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MSI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/17 03:39:20 pm EDT
213.02 USD   +1.68%
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/17/2022 | 03:16pm EDT
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 79 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 754 M - -
Net income 2022 1 428 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 091 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,1x
Yield 2022 1,53%
Capitalization 35 049 M 35 049 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,47x
EV / Sales 2023 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 18 700
Free-Float 98,9%
Technical analysis trends MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 209,50 $
Average target price 269,91 $
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Winkler Vice President-Finance, Global Sales & Services
Mahesh Saptharishi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John P. Molloy Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark S. Hacker Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-22.89%35 049
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-22.68%203 554
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-26.96%32 368
NOKIA OYJ-15.57%27 598
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-21.98%27 231
ERICSSON-20.89%26 262