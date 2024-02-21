Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 98 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024.

