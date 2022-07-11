Motorola Solutions Expands Real-Time Awareness for the Command Center

Public safety agencies can now live-stream body-worn and in-car video to CommandCentral Aware to better visualize, understand and respond to incidents as they unfold

Today’s public safety environment is rapidly evolving, from the dynamic nature of safety and security threats to the technology first responders rely on to understand the details of emerging events. Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the integration of body-worn camera and in-car video systems into CommandCentral Aware, so that law enforcement agencies can access multiple points of view via live-stream video, alongside the location of critical resources.

This is just the latest integration for CommandCentral Aware, a cloud-based subscription service that provides a single map and common operational view for capturing and securely disseminating data across public safety systems. Data from computer-aided dispatch (CAD), radio and broadband communications systems, fixed and mobile video sources, license plate recognition solutions, community engagement applications and sensors is unified and location data is displayed to provide greater awareness of incidents as they unfold and help speed incident response.

“The amount of data we need to capture, analyze and share would be overwhelming without CommandCentral Aware, which consolidates data from our communications and camera systems, so our command staff have ‘eyes’ on the scene and our first responders at all times,” said Mark Garber, sheriff, Lafayette Parish. “It allows us to map personnel and access field-based intelligence, so we can dispatch and manage the appropriate resources. The recent integration of mobile video, alongside fixed, has added a new dimension, giving us multiple vantage points by which to better understand and react to an incident.”

CommandCentral Aware is also playing a critical role in school safety through integration with mobile-based security providers, such as SaferWatch. When emergencies are reported via the SaferWatch mobile panic button, the alerts, location coordinates and supporting videos and photos are aggregated in CommandCentral Aware, so command staff can immediately identify nearby cameras and officers and direct the necessary support. Adoption of the solution has been particularly strong across Florida, where Alyssa’s Law mandates schools implement mobile panic alert systems that connect them directly to first responders.

“Today’s public safety agencies are inundated with data, but it’s meaningless without the right tools to interpret and share it,” said Jehan Wickramasuriya, vice president, Artificial Intelligence & Platform, Motorola Solutions. “From the moment an incident is detected, CommandCentral Aware clearly displays the location of critical resources, unifies real-time and recorded video, together with other relevant data sources, allowing agencies to efficiently and effectively coordinate their responses. We continue to invest in our CommandCentral platform, which provides the secure, complete operating picture agencies need to keep their communities and first responders safe.”

