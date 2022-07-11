Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Motorola Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSI   US6200763075

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MSI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:30 2022-07-11 am EDT
213.01 USD   -0.77%
09:07aMotorola Solutions Expands Real-Time Awareness for the Command Center
BU
07/01Anterix Files for Potential Secondary Offering by Motorola Solutions
MT
06/27Motorola Solutions Gives Japan's Tourism Sector a Mission-critical boost
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Motorola Solutions Expands Real-Time Awareness for the Command Center

07/11/2022 | 09:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Public safety agencies can now live-stream body-worn and in-car video to CommandCentral Aware to better visualize, understand and respond to incidents as they unfold

Today’s public safety environment is rapidly evolving, from the dynamic nature of safety and security threats to the technology first responders rely on to understand the details of emerging events. Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the integration of body-worn camera and in-car video systems into CommandCentral Aware, so that law enforcement agencies can access multiple points of view via live-stream video, alongside the location of critical resources.

This is just the latest integration for CommandCentral Aware, a cloud-based subscription service that provides a single map and common operational view for capturing and securely disseminating data across public safety systems. Data from computer-aided dispatch (CAD), radio and broadband communications systems, fixed and mobile video sources, license plate recognition solutions, community engagement applications and sensors is unified and location data is displayed to provide greater awareness of incidents as they unfold and help speed incident response.

“The amount of data we need to capture, analyze and share would be overwhelming without CommandCentral Aware, which consolidates data from our communications and camera systems, so our command staff have ‘eyes’ on the scene and our first responders at all times,” said Mark Garber, sheriff, Lafayette Parish. “It allows us to map personnel and access field-based intelligence, so we can dispatch and manage the appropriate resources. The recent integration of mobile video, alongside fixed, has added a new dimension, giving us multiple vantage points by which to better understand and react to an incident.”

CommandCentral Aware is also playing a critical role in school safety through integration with mobile-based security providers, such as SaferWatch. When emergencies are reported via the SaferWatch mobile panic button, the alerts, location coordinates and supporting videos and photos are aggregated in CommandCentral Aware, so command staff can immediately identify nearby cameras and officers and direct the necessary support. Adoption of the solution has been particularly strong across Florida, where Alyssa’s Law mandates schools implement mobile panic alert systems that connect them directly to first responders.

“Today’s public safety agencies are inundated with data, but it’s meaningless without the right tools to interpret and share it,” said Jehan Wickramasuriya, vice president, Artificial Intelligence & Platform, Motorola Solutions. “From the moment an incident is detected, CommandCentral Aware clearly displays the location of critical resources, unifies real-time and recorded video, together with other relevant data sources, allowing agencies to efficiently and effectively coordinate their responses. We continue to invest in our CommandCentral platform, which provides the secure, complete operating picture agencies need to keep their communities and first responders safe.”

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
09:07aMotorola Solutions Expands Real-Time Awareness for the Command Center
BU
07/01Anterix Files for Potential Secondary Offering by Motorola Solutions
MT
06/27Motorola Solutions Gives Japan's Tourism Sector a Mission-critical boost
BU
06/24MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.(NYSE : MSI) dropped from Russell 1000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/22Motorola Solutions to Provide 950 APX Next Radios to Orlando Police Department
MT
06/22Credit Suisse Adjusts Motorola Solutions' Price Target to $295 from $290, Keeps Outperf..
MT
06/22Orlando Police Department Upgrades Public Safety Communications with APX NEXT™ Ra..
BU
06/22The Orlando Police Department Deploys 950 APX NEXT Radios from Motorola Solutions
CI
06/15MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/15Motorola Solutions Publishes Annual Corporate Responsibility Report
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 750 M - -
Net income 2022 1 434 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 091 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 35 910 M 35 910 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
EV / Sales 2023 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 18 700
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Motorola Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 214,65 $
Average target price 267,27 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Winkler Vice President-Finance, Global Sales & Services
Mahesh Saptharishi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John P. Molloy Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark S. Hacker Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-21.00%35 910
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-31.53%179 676
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-28.35%31 751
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-18.29%28 907
NOKIA OYJ-17.43%26 346
ERICSSON-19.46%25 651