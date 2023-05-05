Advanced search
    MSI   US6200763075

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MSI)
  Report
02:26:51 2023-05-05 pm EDT
282.99 USD   -2.56%
02:23pMotorola Solutions Wins Five-Year Contract to Support Portugal's Mission-Critical Public Safety Communications Network
MT
01:33pMotorola Solutions Gives Public Safety in Portugal a Mission-Critical Boost
BU
12:14pMotorola Solutions' Trajectory Remains Solid as Spend Continues to be Healthy for Public Safety, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
Motorola Solutions Gives Public Safety in Portugal a Mission-Critical Boost

05/05/2023 | 01:33pm EDT
Portuguese government invests in nationwide TETRA digital radio communications network

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) has been awarded a five-year contract by the Portuguese Ministry of the Internal Administration to maintain and enhance the country’s mission-critical public safety communications network. This agreement enables 180 public safety agencies and 40,000 first responders including police, fire and medical services to benefit from a modern, highly reliable and secure TETRA communications network.

Built and deployed by Motorola Solutions and operated by SIRESP (Sistema Integrado de Redes de Emergência e Segurança de Portugal), the digital radio network continues to provide vital communications to public safety organizations in Portugal during day-to-day operations as well as during emergencies, such as wildfires, floods and associated rescue missions.

Motorola Solutions will deliver a comprehensive suite of public safety services for SIRESP, including 24x7 local support and technical consultancy services, helping to keep technology up-to-date, secure and performing reliably in any situation or emergency.

“We value and respect the trusted partnership we have shared with SIRESP and Portugal's public safety organizations for many years,” said Michael Kaae, corporate vice president at Motorola Solutions. “Public safety communications is an essential service that must operate at the highest levels and in the harshest environments. With the combination of our resilient, purpose-built technology and strong local team of communications experts, we're proud to continue supporting Portugal’s public safety agencies in their mission to protect the nation's communities."

Portugal is amongst many other countries worldwide that continue to rely on TETRA digital radios and networks for mission-critical voice communications for public safety organizations. The latest TETRA report from the analyst firm, Omdia, highlights the continued growth of the TETRA market*. Motorola Solutions has deployed more than 1,000 TETRA systems worldwide, from large nationwide to local networks.

Notes to the Editor:
*Source: Omdia “Tetra Terminals - 2022 Data”

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and the command center, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 792 M - -
Net income 2023 1 574 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 397 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,0x
Yield 2023 1,17%
Capitalization 48 634 M 48 634 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,42x
EV / Sales 2024 5,08x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Motorola Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 290,41 $
Average target price 292,44 $
Spread / Average Target 0,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Winkler Vice President-Finance, Global Sales & Services
Mahesh Saptharishi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John P. Molloy Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Judy Carol Lewent Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.12.69%48 634
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-4.07%187 179
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.60.89%44 196
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.11.53%41 723
NOKIA OYJ-14.61%22 662
ZTE CORPORATION29.35%21 673
