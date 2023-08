Motorola Solutions, Inc. specializes in designing, producing, and selling communication equipment for administrations and businesses. The activity is organized primarily around 5 families of products: - portable assistants and computers; - mobile terminals; - wireless network infrastructures; - private radio systems; - barcode scanners. Net sales break down by source of income into sale of products (56.4%) and services (43.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (64.1%), the United Kingdom (10.4%), Canada (4%) and other (21.5%).