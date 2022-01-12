Log in
    MSI   US6200763075

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MSI)
Motorola Solutions Showcases its Integrated Technology Ecosystem at Intersec 2022 in Dubai

01/12/2022 | 02:01am EST
New solutions meet rising public expectations for safety, security and transparency

The global pandemic fuelled the need to use technology to overcome challenges and support safety. An expansive global study (https://bit.ly/3Gjv3zS) revealed that 88% of citizens globally now want to see public safety transformed through the use of advanced technology. Additionally, 71% consider technologies such as video cameras, data analytics and cloud solutions as necessary to address challenges of the modern world.

At Intersec 2022 (Jan 16-18, Dubai), Motorola Solutions (https://bit.ly/3qejPXO) will showcase its integrated technology ecosystem that unifies voice, data, video security and access control solutions. Highlights will include video cameras and analytics software, advanced mission-critical broadband push-to-talk services and digital radio solutions.

Highlights at Intersec 2022

Motorola Solutions will share the following innovations at Intersec 2022:

● M500 in-car video system (https://bit.ly/34I1EBx): On display for the first time in the Middle East, the new M500 in-car video system is enabled by artificial intelligence (AI). It features new backseat passenger analytics that automatically start the in-car camera recording as soon as an individual enters the back seat of a police car. This is a major step forward in automating an everyday policing challenge to ensure that the presence of an individual in a police vehicle is securely recorded and the video evidence is automatically tagged and saved to the incident record.

● Mission-critical broadband push-to-talk (PTT) solution (https://bit.ly/3zVKxaY): This software solution connects individuals and groups over a carrier's network to improve operational efficiency, accelerate business productivity and enhance customer service. It offers a broad set of multimedia services, such as push-to-video, push-to-text, geo-location and geo-fencing, device sharing and operational status messages. The solution can be easily scaled to support new staff or third-party partners, enabling rapid response to developing situations or changing needs.

● L5M mobile Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera system (https://bit.ly/3nfZFLd): The high-performance ANPR solution is designed to accurately capture number plates and additional vehicle information, such as the car model, even when moving at high speed. The software also identifies vehicles of interest by providing officers with real-time alerts and quick searches to boost insight and awareness.

● H5A rugged PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) camera (https://bit.ly/3r8tpL1): This camera combines high-resolution imaging, 360-degree views and up to 36x zoom with an extremely robust design to perform reliably in the harshest environments. Its wide dynamic range captures critical details in very bright and dark areas and its optional infrared and white light illuminators can also provide ideal brightness in low-light scenes.

● MXP600 compact TETRA radio (https://bit.ly/3fflu92): The MXP600 radio is small, lightweight and extremely rugged. It features intelligent microphone technology for high-performing noise cancellation and simplified device management via over-the-air programming (OTAP).

● VB400 body-worn camera (https://bit.ly/3tc769Y) and VideoManager Software (https://bit.ly/3HLN4am): The VB400 is designed to improve responder safety and increase transparency between police and citizens. It offers long battery life of up to twelve hours and a pre-recording function, allowing events to be documented up to two minutes before manual recording starts. This enables police officers to record unexpected situations without missing the start of an incident.

● Cloud-based access control software solution (https://bit.ly/3K4rjnW): Openpath’s cloud-based access control platform is a scalable and reliable solution that offers touchless access, remote management capabilities, and a suite of safety and wellness features designed to improve safety and security while reducing friction for end users. Openpath’s triple-patented “Wave to Unlock” technology offers touchless access for doors, elevators or turnstiles. Openpath also offers occupancy management capabilities to comply with social distancing, health-check and fever detection enforcement.

● Openpath Video Reader Pro (https://bit.ly/3zK5Ig0): Combining the heightened security of a built-in, high-resolution camera with the form factor of a mullion door reader, the Video Reader Pro automatically associates video footage with access events, alerts and motion and visually monitors entries in the Openpath Control Center. Designed with open video standards, the Video Reader Pro can easily integrate with many third-party video management systems.

● Compass Decision Management System (https://bit.ly/331xWHi): This intuitive operational interface supports the decision-making process for control room security operators, as well as providing a structured response to incidents with custom standard operating procedures.

"The public's expectation for and acceptance of the use of technology to ensure their safety and security has never been greater," said Patrick Fitting, regional vice president Middle East and Africa at Motorola Solutions. "Customers are accelerating technology deployments, particularly when it comes to the adoption of easy-to-use PTT services offering greater interoperability between systems, cloud-based software, video security and access control solutions. Motorola Solutions is connecting these technologies into truly integrated workflows to unlock new levels of collaboration between workgroups and provide access to information in real time to help make the world safer.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Motorola Solutions.

Social Media:

Follow @MotoSolutions on Twitter (https://bit.ly/3nj34c9)

Follow @MotorolaSolutions on Instagram (https://bit.ly/3JYEXsR)

Follow @MotorolaSolutions on LinkedIn (https://bit.ly/3JYWWzt)

Like @MotorolaSolutions on Facebook (https://bit.ly/31NkpSZ)

About Motorola Solutions:

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security & access control and command centre software, bolstered by managed & support services, create the most integrated technology ecosystem to make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.MotorolaSolutions.com.

Download Images:

1. Image 1: https://bit.ly/34uUpN1

2. Image 2: https://bit.ly/3qhaTAN


© Business Wire 2022
