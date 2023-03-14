Motorola Solutions Unveils New Avigilon Security Suite, Introduces Avigilon Alta Cloud and Avigilon Unity On-Premise

Avigilon, Ava Security and Openpath integration supports the growing complexity of enterprise security needs

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the new Avigilon™ physical security suite that provides secure, scalable and flexible video security and access control to organizations of all sizes around the world. The Avigilon security suite includes the cloud-native Avigilon Alta and on-premise Avigilon Unity solutions, each powered by advanced analytics and designed to provide an effortless user experience.

Avigilon has been the capstone of Motorola Solutions’ Video Security & Access Control business, which has grown through strategic acquisitions over the past five years to achieve over $1.5 billion in annual sales (2022). The launch of the new Avigilon security suite marks the integration of technologies from three acquisitions – Avigilon (2018), Openpath (2021) and Ava Security (2022) – to create one of the most extensive physical security platforms on the market today, all under a modernized Avigilon brand.

“Individually, Avigilon, Ava Security and Openpath offer excellence in their fields; together, they’re exponentially more powerful,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security & Access Control, Motorola Solutions. “The new Avigilon security suite makes enterprise-grade physical security accessible to businesses of any size, with modular layers of security that can be tailored to protect them from the increasing number and complex nature of threats around the world. It fills a critical void in the market today, bringing together the necessary capabilities to help keep people, property and assets safe.”

Motorola Solutions’ video cameras allow customers to comply with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Sec. 889 and highlights Motorola Solutions’ continued commitment to advancing technologies that protect the nation’s networks and supply chains from equipment that threatens national security.

Avigilon Alta is an entirely cloud-native security suite that brings together Ava Security’s video portfolio and Openpath’s access control solutions. It requires no infrastructure beyond cameras, controllers and access control readers utilizing cloud infrastructure managed by Motorola Solutions. Avigilon Unity is an on-premise security suite that has all the hallmarks of the original Avigilon portfolio, including Avigilon Control Center, Avigilon Cloud Services and Access Control Manager. It is designed for enterprises that want to manage their own systems.

Both Avigilon Alta and Avigilon Unity feature:

Scalable, flexible design for today and the future. The Avigilon security suite can scale as businesses grow, enabling organizations to include multiple sites, cameras and locations that can be operated from anywhere via a browser or mobile device.

The Avigilon security suite can scale as businesses grow, enabling organizations to include multiple sites, cameras and locations that can be operated from anywhere via a browser or mobile device. End-to-end security technology for complete situational awareness. The Avigilon security suite centralizes video security, access control, analytics and decision management into one easy-to-use platform.

The Avigilon security suite centralizes video security, access control, analytics and decision management into one easy-to-use platform. Advanced artificial intelligence (AI) for proactive security alerts in real-time. The Avigilon security suite helps to make watching live video obsolete with AI-enabled analytics. Automatic alerts are sent to security operators who can securely access the platform from anywhere on any device to gain immediate visibility and insight into a threat.

Avigilon Alta and Avigilon Unity will be on display at ISC West, March 29-31 in Las Vegas, booth #14059.

