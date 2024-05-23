Department of Defense Information Network adds Avigilon Unity on-premise video security suite to Approved Products List; certification streamlines procurement and deployment across global agency networks

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced that the Avigilon Unity on-premise video security suite has been added to the Department of Defense’s Information Network Approved Products List (DoDIN APL), certifying that it meets the agency’s highest standards for data security and interoperability excellence. The suite provides defense, intelligence and federal law enforcement agencies with advanced video security solutions to help safeguard essential assets and military personnel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240523052095/en/

Image Credit: Motorola Solutions

"Through this certification, the DoD has recognized Avigilon Unity as a trusted video security suite and taken this step to streamline the process for its agencies to quickly and confidently procure and deploy it,” said Joe Balchune, vice president, Federal Markets, Motorola Solutions. “From identifying abnormal activity at federal facilities to alerting security teams to the presence of unauthorized vehicles, Avigilon Unity plays a key role in helping keep federal agencies across the globe connected and secure.”

The Avigilon Unity on-premise video security suite of cameras, software and network video recorders can be configured for Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 compliance, a National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standard for quality and security, when appropriate.

Maintained by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), DoDIN provides a single, consolidated list of products that meet the necessary cybersecurity and interoperation certification requirements to operate in over 15,000 DoD unclassified, classified networked and cloud environments globally. Avigilon Unity joins Motorola Solutions’ WAVE Tactical interoperable communication and broadband push-to-talk solution, which received DoDIN APL certification in 2023.

Avigilon Unity’s listing on the DoDIN APL follows a February 2024 certification by the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC).

Motorola Solutions’ video security, body-worn and in-car cameras enable regulatory compliance with the current National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Section 889 rules for the procurement of secure equipment.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is solving for safer. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions enable the collaboration between public safety agencies and private organizations that’s critical for a proactive approach to safety and security. Learn more about how we’re solving for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses – safer everywhere – at www.motorolasolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240523052095/en/