  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Motorola Solutions, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MSI   US6200763075

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MSI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:39 2023-04-20 pm EDT
287.72 USD   -0.40%
04:22pMotorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on May 4
BU
04/19MTI Wireless Edge secures two contracts with Israeli municipality
AN
04/13Google to ask judge to toss U.S. antitrust lawsuit over search dominance
RE
Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on May 4

04/20/2023 | 04:22pm EDT
Webcast presentation by executives to follow earnings release

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its first-quarter 2023 earnings results after the close of the market on Thursday, May 4.

Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Eastern) on May 4. The conference call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and the command center, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 724 M - -
Net income 2023 1 610 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 345 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,0x
Yield 2023 1,22%
Capitalization 48 376 M 48 376 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,42x
EV / Sales 2024 5,04x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Motorola Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 288,87 $
Average target price 285,91 $
Spread / Average Target -1,02%
Managers and Directors
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Winkler Vice President-Finance, Global Sales & Services
Mahesh Saptharishi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John P. Molloy Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Judy Carol Lewent Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.12.09%48 376
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.0.84%196 763
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.106.97%49 808
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.30.28%48 438
NOKIA OYJ-1.31%26 107
ZTE CORPORATION44.24%22 802
