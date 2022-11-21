Motorola : Transforming Operations For Frontline Staff

Integrated ecosystem of innovations and advanced technologies showcasing at PMRExpo 2022

COLOGNE, Germany - November 21, 2022 - At PMRExpo 2022 in Cologne, Motorola Solutions will show the latest innovations for public safety and commercial organisations that help provide frontline personnel with the information they need to make better and safer decisions.

A major highlight at the show is Motorola Solutions' first-of-its-kind mission-critical mobile application for public safety organisations based on Apple CarPlay that helps transform field operations to enhance productivity, incident awareness and safety for frontline teams. The new software solution is part of the company's integrated ecosystem of technologies spanning land mobile radio (LMR) and LTE unified communications, software, body-worn, in-car and fixed video security, cybersecurity and managed services solutions.

"We innovate to help simplify and streamline operational workflows for emergency services, critical infrastructure suppliers and enterprise," said Axel Kukuk, country manager Germany and regional sales lead for Central Europe, Nordics & Baltics at Motorola Solutions. "Bringing together technologies such as two-way radios, body-worn cameras, in-car video and mobile data applications into an integrated ecosystem helps to equip decision-makers on the frontline with the right information to make better decisions faster and more safely."

Motorola Solutions highlights at PMRExpo 2022:

Digital Policing: PSCore, the new smart public safety mobile application platform is the world's first public safety application to operate on Apple CarPlay. It integrates seamlessly with multiple public safety systems and simplifies officers' workflows by providing access to critical incident details via a single, intuitive interface. The new application is used by more than 6,000 officers at Western Australia Police to respond to a collective 84,000 incidents per month.

Seamless broadband MCPTT and LMR interworking: WAVE PTX is a subscription-based group communication service that instantly connects teams across different devices, networks and locations. Critical Connect offers interoperability between land mobile radio (LMR) systems, broadband PTT and applications to eliminate barriers and unify communications for all responders.

Converged TETRA and LTE devices: The MXP7000 is an all-in-one mission-critical communications portable device that unifies TETRA and 4G LTE voice and data communications to enhance situational awareness, safety and productivity for the military, public safety and other users. With its LTE connectivity, the versatile MXM7000 can turn any vehicle into a mobile broadband hotspot and extend connectivity by tethering a range of communications devices together.

Cybersecurity: The ActiveEye managed security platform provides continuous insights into security-related activity with automated notifications and reports. It is based on a flexible architecture to evolve with modern IT systems.

The ActiveEye managed security platform provides continuous insights into security-related activity with automated notifications and reports. It is based on a flexible architecture to evolve with modern IT systems. Video Security and Access Control: Scalable solutions including the VB400 bodycam and video management, M500 in-car video system, L5M mobile Automatic Number Plate Recognition system and Openpath keyless access control solution.

PMRExpo 2022 expert sessions

Motorola Solutions' experts will also participate in the following sessions:

November 22, 2022

3:05 pm: Protection of PMR Investments and Use of Future Technologies - Klaus-Dieter Drossel, Sales Director Key Accounts, Motorola Solutions

November 23, 2022

2:50 pm: How to Protect Public Safety Organisations from Cyber Threats - Sara Lasso de la Vega, Cybersecurity Sales Manager, Motorola Solutions

Up-to-date information is available via the PMRExpo website.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, command centre software, video security & access control, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.