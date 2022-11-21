Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Motorola Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSI   US6200763075

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MSI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-11-18 pm EST
262.94 USD   +2.91%
03:09aMotorola : Transforming Operations For Frontline Staff
PU
11/18Motorola Solutions, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/17Motorola Solutions Hikes Quarterly Dividend by $0.09 to $0.88 a Share, Payable Jan. 13 to Shareholders of Record as of Dec. 15
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Motorola : Transforming Operations For Frontline Staff

11/21/2022 | 03:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Integrated ecosystem of innovations and advanced technologies showcasing at PMRExpo 2022

COLOGNE, Germany - November 21, 2022 - At PMRExpo 2022 in Cologne, Motorola Solutions will show the latest innovations for public safety and commercial organisations that help provide frontline personnel with the information they need to make better and safer decisions.

A major highlight at the show is Motorola Solutions' first-of-its-kind mission-critical mobile application for public safety organisations based on Apple CarPlay that helps transform field operations to enhance productivity, incident awareness and safety for frontline teams. The new software solution is part of the company's integrated ecosystem of technologies spanning land mobile radio (LMR) and LTE unified communications, software, body-worn, in-car and fixed video security, cybersecurity and managed services solutions.

"We innovate to help simplify and streamline operational workflows for emergency services, critical infrastructure suppliers and enterprise," said Axel Kukuk, country manager Germany and regional sales lead for Central Europe, Nordics & Baltics at Motorola Solutions. "Bringing together technologies such as two-way radios, body-worn cameras, in-car video and mobile data applications into an integrated ecosystem helps to equip decision-makers on the frontline with the right information to make better decisions faster and more safely."

Motorola Solutions highlights at PMRExpo 2022:

  • Digital Policing: PSCore, the new smart public safety mobile application platform is the world's first public safety application to operate on Apple CarPlay. It integrates seamlessly with multiple public safety systems and simplifies officers' workflows by providing access to critical incident details via a single, intuitive interface. The new application is used by more than 6,000 officers at Western Australia Police to respond to a collective 84,000 incidents per month.
  • Seamless broadband MCPTT and LMR interworking:WAVE PTX is a subscription-based group communication service that instantly connects teams across different devices, networks and locations. Critical Connect offers interoperability between land mobile radio (LMR) systems, broadband PTT and applications to eliminate barriers and unify communications for all responders.
  • Converged TETRA and LTE devices: The MXP7000 is an all-in-one mission-critical communications portable device that unifies TETRA and 4G LTE voice and data communications to enhance situational awareness, safety and productivity for the military, public safety and other users. With its LTE connectivity, the versatile MXM7000 can turn any vehicle into a mobile broadband hotspot and extend connectivity by tethering a range of communications devices together.
  • Cybersecurity: The ActiveEye managed security platform provides continuous insights into security-related activity with automated notifications and reports. It is based on a flexible architecture to evolve with modern IT systems.
  • Video Security and Access Control: Scalable solutions including the VB400 bodycam and video management, M500 in-car video system, L5M mobile Automatic Number Plate Recognition system and Openpath keyless access control solution.

PMRExpo 2022 expert sessions
Motorola Solutions' experts will also participate in the following sessions:

November 22, 2022
3:05 pm: Protection of PMR Investments and Use of Future Technologies - Klaus-Dieter Drossel, Sales Director Key Accounts, Motorola Solutions

November 23, 2022
2:50 pm: How to Protect Public Safety Organisations from Cyber Threats - Sara Lasso de la Vega, Cybersecurity Sales Manager, Motorola Solutions

Up-to-date information is available via the PMRExpo website.

About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, command centre software, video security & access control, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Motorola Solutions Inc. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 08:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
03:09aMotorola : Transforming Operations For Frontline Staff
PU
11/18Motorola Solutions, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year..
AQ
11/17Motorola Solutions Hikes Quarterly Dividend by $0.09 to $0.88 a Share, Payable Jan. 13 ..
MT
11/17Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
11/17Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on January 13, 2023
CI
11/15Motorola Solutions to Supply Nationwide Network for Senegal's Emergency Services
AQ
11/15Motorola Solutions to Supply Nationwide Network for Senegal's Emergency Services Invest..
AQ
11/14Insider Sell: Motorola Solutions
MT
11/10Insider Sell: Motorola Solutions
MT
11/09Insider Sell: Motorola Solutions
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 942 M - -
Net income 2022 1 298 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 450 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,8x
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 43 964 M 43 964 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,41x
EV / Sales 2023 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 18 700
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Motorola Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 262,94 $
Average target price 280,50 $
Spread / Average Target 6,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Winkler Vice President-Finance, Global Sales & Services
Mahesh Saptharishi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John P. Molloy Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark S. Hacker Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-3.22%43 964
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-24.59%196 224
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-5.75%41 399
NOKIA OYJ-15.74%27 247
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-24.92%24 967
ERICSSON-34.94%20 500