Ho Chi Minh hub expands company's burgeoning pool of software engineering talent in Asia Pacific

HO CHI MINH CITY - June 4, 2024 - Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today opened its new Research and Development Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to advance data analytics and AI-enabled technologies that help fuel the company's safety and security ecosystem.

"One of the most crucial challenges facing public safety agencies today is the vast amounts of data that can stand between those in need and those who can help," said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. "Our innovation is focused on surfacing and centralizing critical insights from across public safety systems, so that first responders can better understand and respond to complex threats, helping to keep communities safer."

The Vietnam team is focused on designing and building solutions that can dramatically improve public safety outcomes by connecting people to critical information and focusing human attention where it's needed most. This includes cutting-edge software that leverages AI to create advanced camera systems, sensors and vehicle detection technologies that feed into command centres to improve decision-making and accelerate emergency response.

"Especially In times of crisis, people need technology that helps them to focus on the most relevant information needed to fulfil their mission while removing other distractions," said Saptharishi. "Data analytics and AI play an important role in this process, rapidly and accurately analyzing data to alert a human when something important happens for further investigation."

The opening also signifies Motorola Solutions' continued investment in diverse, multicultural engineering talent throughout the Asia Pacific region, with other locations including Penang, Bangalore and Kolkata.

"Our team brings different experiences and perspectives, adding to the diversity that advances creative innovations in our global R&D organization," said Dr. Dinh Tien Son, Director & Chief Scientist, Motorola Solutions Vietnam Research and Development Centre. "We're developing meaningful solutions to solve complex challenges and our work will continue to extend its positive, real-world impact worldwide."

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is solving for safer. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions enable the collaboration between public safety agencies and enterprises that's critical for a proactive approach to safety and security. Learn more about how we're solving for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses - safer everywhere - at www.motorolasolutions.com.