Motorola : View Newsletter

September 2021

Thank you for your continued interest in Motorola Solutions (MSI). At MSI we're passionate about innovating and delivering the technology that addresses today's public safety and enterprise security challenges. And today, I'm excited to share the first edition of our IR newsletter. In addition to our IR website, this will serve as another platform for me to share insights and updates with you, not only on our financial performance, but also on business drivers and our products and services.

Geared-up for the second half of the year following outstanding Q2 results

On August 5 we released our Q2 earnings results - you can review the materials and listen to our earnings call, if you missed it. Our Q2 was marked by strong performance across our business segments as well as technologies and we again increased our revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance for the full year.

An important driver behind our further improved outlook was Video Security & Access Control, which we expect to grow approximately 30% in 2021. In light of that, I wanted you to hear directly from two of our key business leaders on some of their insights around the strong momentum we are seeing in Video Security & Access Control.

Insights from our Video Security &

Access Control leaders

Please watch a video chatwith John Kedzierski and James Segil, who shed light on details of our Video Security and Access Control portfolio, the competitive strength of

our integrated model and how the newWATCH NOW addition to our family, OpenPath helps grow

our access control business.

Investing for a safer world

Like our investment community, our team is equally focused on ensuring that our capital is deployed both efficiently and responsibly. Our recently released 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report, details the important progress we've made across the business and our efforts to ensure Motorola Solutions is a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. I'm proud of the changes we've made in areas such as hiring practices, supply chain management and guiding our Foundation's grants to prioritize underserved groups.

Finally, last weekend was a stark reminder of the criticality of public safety, with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy. Around the world, we felt the loss of so many loved ones on that day. I stand with all Motorolans in salute to the heroes who are our nation's first responders and extend my deepest sympathies to the families of those who have fallen in the line of duty - we are forever grateful for their service and we will never forget their bravery and humanity.

Jason

Viewimportant information about forward-looking statements.

"Did you know? In 2020, Motorola Solutions was the

#3 in Video Security Solutions

#4 in Video Security and Access Control Solutions

in the world by revenue"*

*Source: Omdia 2021 Video Surveillance Service, and 2021 Access Control Intelligence Service;

global ranking excludes China market

MOTOROLA, MOTO, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2021 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.