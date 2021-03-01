Motorola : Union County, Iowa First Responders Now Using New Mission-Critical Radio Network for Seamless Communications Across the County and State
03/01/2021 | 02:36pm EST
This is a third-party news release from Union County, Iowa
Union County's public safety agencies are using the latest Motorola Solutions radio communications technologies to help keep citizens safe
Creston, Iowa - March 1, 2021 - Union County's new mission-critical land mobile radio (LMR) network for first responders is now live. It is being used by the Union County Sheriff's Department, Creston Police Department, Creston Fire Department and other public safety agencies for interoperable voice communications and collaborative emergency response.
The network is built using Motorola Solutions' ASTRO 25 technology and is connected to the Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System (ISICS) so the county can communicate with all of the agencies that are using the system today. First responders are also using cutting-edge Motorola Solutions APX™ two-way radios that offer clear sound quality and a rugged build for the needs of public safety.
'We're proud to celebrate the launch of our new radio system for first responders,' said Ron Riley, Chairman, Union County Board of Supervisors. 'I want to thank the county's Board of Supervisors for their foresight in planning for and building the system to help keep our residents safe. You can't underestimate the ability to communicate clearly and seamlessly during emergencies, when every second counts.'
'Union County is part of a group of more than 35 counties who have joined the ISICS statewide radio network,' said Nicole Sherrill, territory vice president of sales, Central Region, Motorola Solutions. 'They are already experiencing enhanced communications across the county. With ISICS, they will also be able to communicate with first responders across the state. This is critical, especially when responding to large scale emergencies - such as ice storms or tornadoes - that can impact citizens across multiple counties.'
This new system was built over the last three years and is now fully operational. A ceremonial 'first call' of the radio system was placed by Mark Shepherd, Union County Sheriff, during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, March 1.
Motorola Solutions Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 19:35:04 UTC.