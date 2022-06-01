Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Motorola Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSI   US6200763075

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MSI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/01 04:03:57 pm EDT
217.62 USD   -0.96%
06/01Taiwan National Police to Bolster Emergency Response with Advanced Communications System from Motorola Solutions
BU
06/01Motorola Solutions Prices Tender Offer for Up to $275 Million Senior Notes
MT
06/01Motorola Solutions Announces Pricing Terms of its Tender Offer
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan National Police to Bolster Emergency Response with Advanced Communications System from Motorola Solutions

06/01/2022 | 11:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Secure, resilient mission critical network to help police fight crime and protect communities

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) will upgrade the Taiwan National Police Agency to a new, nationwide mission-critical communications network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005492/en/

Safety Secured: Taiwan's National Police Agency and partner emergency service organisations will benefit from a new, nationwide mission-critical communications network from Motorola Solutions. Credit: Motorola Solutions

Safety Secured: Taiwan's National Police Agency and partner emergency service organisations will benefit from a new, nationwide mission-critical communications network from Motorola Solutions. Credit: Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions will support the prime contractor, Mercuries Data Systems Ltd (MDS), to deliver the project for the Taiwan Police Communication Office, National Police Agency of the Ministry of the Interior. The total contract value of the project including contributions from all suppliers is USD $128 million.

The four year project will deliver a secure and resilient, private communications system to support public safety and protection in Taiwan. The upgrade to advanced, digitally encrypted radio communications based on the P25 standard is the most significant modernisation of Taiwan’s mission critical communication system in almost two decades.

It will provide Taiwan’s police agencies with higher quality coverage, new security features and stronger links to enable seamless communication between cities and regional areas. Police and criminal investigation bureaus as well as aviation, roads, civil defense and other specialist units will benefit from interoperable communications that are essential both for everyday use and for providing time-critical coordination during emergencies.

Taiwan National Police’s Chief of Mobility Communication Section, Li Guan Ying, said the upgrade would provide significant efficiencies for police agencies, enhancing communication and operational capabilities.

“Taiwan has undergone significant urban planning and development in recent years which has transformed the environment that we operate within,” Li said.

“Our new radio system has been designed to keep officers connected to secure and reliable communication at all times and in any circumstance, from underground railway stations to bustling city areas and beyond,” he added.

The reach of Taiwan’s mission-critical communications will be further extended via Motorola Solutions’ secure communications platform, WAVE PTX. The advanced service will instantly connect teams across different devices, networks and locations, enabling multiple public safety agencies to collaborate with instant voice and data communication via broadband networks.

Motorola Solutions’ Vice President for Asia Pacific, Steve Crutchfield, said the upgraded communications network would meet the daily needs of Taiwan’s public safety agencies while providing greater flexibility and resilience to cope with peak events and disasters.

“The new communications system will help Taiwan’s police services to respond to public calls for assistance with greater speed, precision and confidence,” Crutchfield said.

“Public safety agencies also need to be ready to respond at a moment’s notice. With the WAVE PTX platform, Taiwan’s public safety teams, volunteers and other frontline workers will all be able to connect to instant push-to-talk communications anywhere and anytime - regardless of the type of device they carry or the network they are connected to,” he said.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
06/01Taiwan National Police to Bolster Emergency Response with Advanced Communications Syste..
BU
06/01Motorola Solutions Prices Tender Offer for Up to $275 Million Senior Notes
MT
06/01Motorola Solutions Announces Pricing Terms of its Tender Offer
BU
06/01MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/01Motorola Solutions Announces Early Results of Its Tender Offer
BU
05/24TRANSCRIPT : Motorola Solutions, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual Global Te..
CI
05/23Morgan Stanley Upgrades Motorola Solutions to Overweight From Equalweight, Maintains Pr..
MT
05/20MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matter..
AQ
05/19GlobalFoundries Enters Long-Term Agreement With Motorola Solutions for Semiconductor Su..
MT
05/19GlobalFoundries Inc. and Motorola Solutions Announce Strategic Agreement for Chip Suppl..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 754 M - -
Net income 2022 1 428 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 091 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,1x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 36 407 M 36 407 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,63x
EV / Sales 2023 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 18 700
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Motorola Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 217,62 $
Average target price 269,91 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Winkler Vice President-Finance, Global Sales & Services
Mahesh Saptharishi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John P. Molloy Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark S. Hacker Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-19.12%36 762
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-28.63%186 550
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-28.85%31 529
NOKIA OYJ-16.02%28 294
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-21.39%28 018
ERICSSON-20.64%27 180