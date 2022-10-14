UK Regulator Proposes Price Control on Motorola's Airwave Network

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Friday that it will propose a price control on the Airwave Network after it found the Home Office was being overcharged by Motorola Solutions Inc.

The U.K.'s Airwave Network provides the essential separate mobile network which allows the country's emergency services such as police, fire, and ambulance to communicate securely.

The regulating body said that according to its provisional estimate, the telecommunications company could be making an excess profit of around 1.1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion) from the operation of the network between January 2020 and December 2026 due to a lack of competition.

The CMA said the prices set under the original agreement entered into in 2000 included the capital costs of building the network, and that this cost should have been recouped, and prices should have fallen, by the time the original agreement ended.

The regulator said this hadn't happened and that prices had remained at substantially the same level, adding that "unlike consumers, the emergency services have no choice of an alternative supplier."

Furthermore, if the rollout of a new Emergency Services Network continues to be delayed, Motorola could make a further GBP160 million excess profit each year after 2026, the regulator said.

The CMA also recommended that the Home Office puts in place a clear plan so as to ensure that a new, upgraded network, or more competitive arrangements, replace the existing setup by the end of 2029.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 0554ET