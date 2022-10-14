Advanced search
    MSI   US6200763075

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(MSI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-10-13 pm EDT
225.37 USD   +0.91%
05:55aUK Regulator Proposes Price Control on Motorola's Airwave Network
DJ
05:38aUK regulator proposes checks on Motorola's pricing for radio network
RE
10/13Motorola Solutions Unveils Mobile Field-Based Innovations at IACP 2022
BU
UK Regulator Proposes Price Control on Motorola's Airwave Network

10/14/2022 | 05:55am EDT
By Anthony O. Goriainoff


The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Friday that it will propose a price control on the Airwave Network after it found the Home Office was being overcharged by Motorola Solutions Inc.

The U.K.'s Airwave Network provides the essential separate mobile network which allows the country's emergency services such as police, fire, and ambulance to communicate securely.

The regulating body said that according to its provisional estimate, the telecommunications company could be making an excess profit of around 1.1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion) from the operation of the network between January 2020 and December 2026 due to a lack of competition.

The CMA said the prices set under the original agreement entered into in 2000 included the capital costs of building the network, and that this cost should have been recouped, and prices should have fallen, by the time the original agreement ended.

The regulator said this hadn't happened and that prices had remained at substantially the same level, adding that "unlike consumers, the emergency services have no choice of an alternative supplier."

Furthermore, if the rollout of a new Emergency Services Network continues to be delayed, Motorola could make a further GBP160 million excess profit each year after 2026, the regulator said.

The CMA also recommended that the Home Office puts in place a clear plan so as to ensure that a new, upgraded network, or more competitive arrangements, replace the existing setup by the end of 2029.


Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 0554ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 868 M - -
Net income 2022 1 375 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 432 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,0x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 37 611 M 37 611 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,74x
EV / Sales 2023 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 18 700
Free-Float 98,9%
Technical analysis trends MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 225,37 $
Average target price 277,42 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Q. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason J. Winkler Vice President-Finance, Global Sales & Services
Mahesh Saptharishi Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
John P. Molloy Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark S. Hacker Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-17.05%37 611
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-38.03%161 354
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-27.71%31 539
NOKIA OYJ-18.63%24 676
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-29.95%23 005
ERICSSON-30.48%20 417