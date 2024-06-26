Who we are

Making car buying easy has been our purpose for over 25 years

It's the reason why we have such a rich history of adapting to the needs of our customers and continually innovating to deliver the best car buying experience possible.

Decades of putting our customers at the centre of everything we do has given us an unparalleled understanding of what people want when they buy a car.

This is why we believe so strongly in giving our customers unrivalled Choice, Value, Service, and Quality. There's no car like a Motorpoint car.

Contents

Strategic Report Governance Financial Statements 02 2024 highlights 80 Board of Directors 120 Independent Auditors' Report 04 At a glance 82 Introduction to governance 128 Consolidated statement of 06 Investment case 83 Corporate governance report comprehensive income 08 Our business and our market 86 Audit Committee report 129 Consolidated balance sheet 10 The Car Buyer's Champion 90 Nomination Committee report 130 Consolidated statement 12 Our customers' journey 94 ESG Committee report of changes in equity 14 Market overview 96 Remuneration Committee report 131 Consolidated cash flow 16 How we deliver value to 98 Remuneration policy statement customers 105 Annual report on remuneration 132 Notes to the consolidated 18 Chair's statement 113 Directors' report financial statements 22 Chief Executive's statement 118 Statement of Directors' 162 Company balance sheet 26 Key performance indicators responsibilities 163 Company statement of 28 Our strategy changes in equity 33 Section 172 statement 164 Notes to the company 38 Environmental, Social and financial statements Governance (ESG) 168 Alternative Performance 52 Task Force on Climate related Measures (APMs) Financial Disclosures (TCFD) 169 Glossary 62 Financial review 170 Shareholder information 66 Risk management and advisors 70 Viability statement

Principal risks and uncertainties