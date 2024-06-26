There's

Motorpoint Group Plc Annual Report and Accounts 2024

About us

Car buying made easy

Motorpoint is the UK's leading retailer of nearly new vehicles.

The actions taken in FY24 mean that Motorpoint

is well placed to seize the significant growth opportunity as external conditions improve.

Mark Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer

Strategic Report Governance Financial Statements

Motorpoint Group Plc    Annual Report and Accounts 2024

01

Who we are

Making car buying easy has been our purpose for over 25 years

It's the reason why we have such a rich history of adapting to the needs of our customers and continually innovating to deliver the best car buying experience possible.

Decades of putting our customers at the centre of everything we do has given us an unparalleled understanding of what people want when they buy a car.

This is why we believe so strongly in giving our customers unrivalled Choice, Value, Service, and Quality. There's no car like a Motorpoint car.

Our strategy

Market

overview

Contents

Strategic Report

Governance

Financial Statements

2024 highlights

Board of Directors

Independent Auditors' Report

At a glance

Introduction to governance

Consolidated statement of

Investment case

Corporate governance report

comprehensive income

Our business and our market

Audit Committee report

Consolidated balance sheet

The Car Buyer's Champion

Nomination Committee report

Consolidated statement

Our customers' journey

ESG Committee report

of changes in equity

Market overview

Remuneration Committee report

Consolidated cash flow

How we deliver value to

Remuneration policy

statement

customers

Annual report on remuneration

Notes to the consolidated

Chair's statement

Directors' report

financial statements

Chief Executive's statement

Statement of Directors'

Company balance sheet

Key performance indicators

responsibilities

Company statement of

Our strategy

changes in equity

Section 172 statement

Notes to the company

Environmental, Social and

financial statements

Governance (ESG)

Alternative Performance

Task Force on Climate related

Measures (APMs)

Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Glossary

Financial review

Shareholder information

Risk management

and advisors

Viability statement

  1. Principal risks and uncertainties
  1. Non-financialand sustainability information statement

Motorpoint Group Plc Annual Report and Accounts 2024

2024 highlights

Market headwinds which reduced profitability led to a focus on Brilliant Basics in FY24

- lean cost base, faster stock turn and lower prices

Turnover

Online revenues

£1,086.6m

£426.6m

2024

£1,086.6M

2024

£426.6M

2023

£1,440.2M

2023

£660.5M

Units sold online

Gross profit per retail unit

54%

£1,222

2024

54%

2024

£1,222

2023

60%

2023

£1,300

Loss before taxation

and exceptionalsLoss after taxation

£(8.2)m £(8.4)m

£(8.2)M

2024

£(8.4)M

2024

£(0.6)M

2023

£(0.3)M

2023

Price leadership

Market share

stock priced good, great or low1

0-6 year old car market2

99.9%

2.3%

Days in stock

Net Promoter Score (NPS)

45 days

82

Located across the UK

20 stores

  1. Autotrader price indicators (April 2024).
  2. Based on data produced by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) for period January to March 2024.

Strategic Report Governance Financial Statements

Motorpoint Group Plc    Annual Report and Accounts 2024

03

Motorpoint Group Plc Annual Report and Accounts 2024

At a glance

Our purpose

Our purpose is to make car buying easy.

We're here to help our customers buy the car they want, in the way they want. There's no car like a Motorpoint car.

Our vision

Our vision is to be the Car Buyer's Champion, trusted to deliver unrivalled Choice, Value, Service and Quality.

People powered

At our heart we are a people powered business and it is our talented people who help customers when purchasing a vehicle from Motorpoint - giving them the advice they're looking for, ensuring everything is to the standard they expect and developing new innovations, products and services that constantly improve the purchasing process. This is evidenced by our industry leading NPS ratings.

Find out more on pages 43 to 49

Omnichannel customer experience

By focusing on making car buying easy for our customers we have been able to create the very best omnichannel experience

  • one that combines the convenience and benefits of searching and buying online, home delivery and reserve and collect with an extensive nationwide retail network ensuring high levels of quality, service and support.

Find out more on page 17

Strategic Report Governance Financial Statements

Motorpoint Group Plc    Annual Report and Accounts 2024

05

There's no car like a Motorpoint car

Our strategic areas of focus:

Upscaling omnichannel

Customer acquisition

capability

and retention

Substantial increase

Increasing investment in our

in technology, data and

customer proposition, marketing

marketing investment

capability and leveraging our

creating a seamless

data. Led by online sales and

customer experience.

fulfilment capacity increase

in new markets.

Wholesale and supply expansion

Expanding our E-commerce Auction4Cars.com platform and growing new supply channels.

Operational efficiency

Further automation, innovation and technology investment.

Underpinned by a commitment to:

Stakeholder

Our people

Our

engagement

and culture

communities

and the

environment

Read more on

Read more on

Read more on

pages 33 to 37

pages 43 to 49

pages 48 and 49

Governance

Read more on

pages 80 to 85

Risk management

Read more on

pages 66 to 77

Good progress on strategic objectives offering the best short term returns.

Chris Morgan, Chief Financial Officer

Motorpoint Group Plc Annual Report and Accounts 2024

Investment case

What makes us different

Our omnichannel approach gives customers the choice of buying cars through our store network, by phone or online, or through a combination of all channels.

Strategic Report Governance Financial Statements

Motorpoint Group Plc    Annual Report and Accounts 2024

07

More than

Retail sales

Always

Trade sales

25 years of

of nearly new

low prices

through digital

customer

vehicles -

delivering

auction site for

insight and

mainly focused

great value

vehicles not

innovation

on those under

meeting our

five years

retail criteria

and less than

50,000 miles

Nationwide

Buying cars

Inventory

Agility, reacting

store network

direct from

management,

with speed

customers

vehicle

to market

reconditioning,

conditions

logistics

and store

operations

expertise

Digital transformation providing opportunities for growth

Customers prefer to buy used cars on an omnichannel basis, combining digital channels with physical touchpoints

Relentless

Shift to online

Website

focus on

provides

improvements

customer

operating

boosting traffic

experience

model

opportunities

Significant

Expanding

Improvements

investments in

digitally led car

to wholesale

technology and

buying service

digital selling

marketing

experience

Motorpoint Group Plc Annual Report and Accounts 2024

Our business and our market

A Group focused on growth through two distinct brands

Motorpoint

Auction4cars.com

Our retail offer of nearly new cars that are mostly under five years old and have completed less than 50,000 miles provides customers with an omnichannel purchasing journey combining online with 20 retail stores nationwide. We also offer a range

of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

<5 years <50,000 miles

Online and in store

Nearly new consumer vehicles

Light commercial vehicles

Consumer omnichannel

#1 25+

Value retailer

Years as a leading player

in the nearly new market

Low

£170

Auction4Cars.com, a business to business and entirely online auction marketplace platform, allows an efficient and quick route for sale of part exchange vehicles which do not fall into our nearly new retail criteria. The customer experience has been significantly enhanced during the year.

>5 years >50,000 miles

Online only

Wholesale vehicles

Cost base

Low online average

buyers' fees

