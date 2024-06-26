There's
Motorpoint Group Plc Annual Report and Accounts 2024
About us
Car buying made easy
Motorpoint is the UK's leading retailer of nearly new vehicles.
The actions taken in FY24 mean that Motorpoint
is well placed to seize the significant growth opportunity as external conditions improve.
Mark Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer
Read our Chief Executive's statement on page 22
Who we are
Making car buying easy has been our purpose for over 25 years
It's the reason why we have such a rich history of adapting to the needs of our customers and continually innovating to deliver the best car buying experience possible.
Decades of putting our customers at the centre of everything we do has given us an unparalleled understanding of what people want when they buy a car.
This is why we believe so strongly in giving our customers unrivalled Choice, Value, Service, and Quality. There's no car like a Motorpoint car.
p28-32
p14
Our strategy
Market
overview
2024 highlights
Market headwinds which reduced profitability led to a focus on Brilliant Basics in FY24
- lean cost base, faster stock turn and lower prices
Turnover
Online revenues
£1,086.6m
£426.6m
2024
£1,086.6M
2024
£426.6M
2023
£1,440.2M
2023
£660.5M
Units sold online
Gross profit per retail unit
54%
£1,222
2024
54%
2024
£1,222
2023
60%
2023
£1,300
Loss before taxation
and exceptionalsLoss after taxation
£(8.2)m £(8.4)m
£(8.2)M
2024
£(8.4)M
2024
£(0.6)M
2023
£(0.3)M
2023
Price leadership
Market share
stock priced good, great or low1
0-6 year old car market2
99.9%
2.3%
Days in stock
Net Promoter Score (NPS)
45 days
82
Located across the UK
20 stores
- Autotrader price indicators (April 2024).
- Based on data produced by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) for period January to March 2024.
At a glance
Our purpose
Our purpose is to make car buying easy.
We're here to help our customers buy the car they want, in the way they want. There's no car like a Motorpoint car.
Our vision
Our vision is to be the Car Buyer's Champion, trusted to deliver unrivalled Choice, Value, Service and Quality.
People powered
At our heart we are a people powered business and it is our talented people who help customers when purchasing a vehicle from Motorpoint - giving them the advice they're looking for, ensuring everything is to the standard they expect and developing new innovations, products and services that constantly improve the purchasing process. This is evidenced by our industry leading NPS ratings.
Find out more on pages 43 to 49
Omnichannel customer experience
By focusing on making car buying easy for our customers we have been able to create the very best omnichannel experience
- one that combines the convenience and benefits of searching and buying online, home delivery and reserve and collect with an extensive nationwide retail network ensuring high levels of quality, service and support.
Find out more on page 17
There's no car like a Motorpoint car
Our strategic areas of focus:
Upscaling omnichannel
Customer acquisition
capability
and retention
Substantial increase
Increasing investment in our
in technology, data and
customer proposition, marketing
marketing investment
capability and leveraging our
creating a seamless
data. Led by online sales and
customer experience.
fulfilment capacity increase
in new markets.
Wholesale and supply expansion
Expanding our E-commerce Auction4Cars.com platform and growing new supply channels.
Operational efficiency
Further automation, innovation and technology investment.
Underpinned by a commitment to:
Stakeholder
Our people
Our
engagement
and culture
communities
and the
environment
Read more on
Read more on
Read more on
pages 33 to 37
pages 43 to 49
pages 48 and 49
Governance
Read more on
pages 80 to 85
Risk management
Read more on
pages 66 to 77
Good progress on strategic objectives offering the best short term returns.
Chris Morgan, Chief Financial Officer
Investment case
What makes us different
Our omnichannel approach gives customers the choice of buying cars through our store network, by phone or online, or through a combination of all channels.
More than
Retail sales
Always
Trade sales
25 years of
of nearly new
low prices
through digital
customer
vehicles -
delivering
auction site for
insight and
mainly focused
great value
vehicles not
innovation
on those under
meeting our
five years
retail criteria
and less than
50,000 miles
Nationwide
Buying cars
Inventory
Agility, reacting
store network
direct from
management,
with speed
customers
vehicle
to market
reconditioning,
conditions
logistics
and store
operations
expertise
Digital transformation providing opportunities for growth
Customers prefer to buy used cars on an omnichannel basis, combining digital channels with physical touchpoints
Relentless
Shift to online
Website
focus on
provides
improvements
customer
operating
boosting traffic
experience
model
opportunities
Significant
Expanding
Improvements
investments in
digitally led car
to wholesale
technology and
buying service
digital selling
marketing
experience
Our business and our market
A Group focused on growth through two distinct brands
Motorpoint
Auction4cars.com
Our retail offer of nearly new cars that are mostly under five years old and have completed less than 50,000 miles provides customers with an omnichannel purchasing journey combining online with 20 retail stores nationwide. We also offer a range
of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.
<5 years <50,000 miles
Online and in store
Nearly new consumer vehicles
Light commercial vehicles
Consumer omnichannel
#1 25+
Value retailer
Years as a leading player
in the nearly new market
Low
£170
Auction4Cars.com, a business to business and entirely online auction marketplace platform, allows an efficient and quick route for sale of part exchange vehicles which do not fall into our nearly new retail criteria. The customer experience has been significantly enhanced during the year.
>5 years >50,000 miles
Online only
Wholesale vehicles
Cost base
Low online average
buyers' fees
