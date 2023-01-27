Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Motorpoint Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOTR   GB00BD0SFR60

MOTORPOINT GROUP PLC

(MOTR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:00:08 2023-01-27 am EST
141.78 GBX   -2.22%
04:07aBestway's Sainsbury's Stake Buy Surprising, Shore Says
DJ
04:04aMotorpoint Group shares down as expects profit fall amid higher costs
AN
2022EARNINGS UPDATES: Motorpoint's interim profit plunges amid challenges
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Motorpoint Group shares down as expects profit fall amid higher costs

01/27/2023 | 04:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Motorpoint Group PLC on Friday said, for the nine months to December 31 last year, it expects its gross profit per unit to be below expectations due to a fall in value of electric vehicles and higher financing costs.

The Derby, England-based second-hand car retailer added that revenue during the period was up 17% from a year ago to GBP1.06 billion, boosted by price inflation.

The company plans to open two new stores, one in Ipswich and one in Milton Keynes, during the first half of financial year 2024 that starts on April 1.

Motorpoint emphasised that it progressed on its medium-term growth objectives, which are over GBP1 billion in e-commerce sales and over GBP2 billion in total sales. It added that it invested about GBP5 million more than a year ago.

Looking ahead, Chief Executive Officer Mark Carpenter said: "Motorpoint will emerge from the current depressed consumer market a more efficient business, having made progress on multiple key strategic initiatives. Over the long term we will make further investments in technology, digital development and national marketing, which will be offset to a degree by efficiencies across the business.

"In a period when some of the group's competitors are retreating or lacking financial capability and when current macro headwinds are forecast to continue, the board believes that there is significant opportunity to continue making targeted strategic investment to grow market share and become a highly profitable market leader."

Motorpoint shares were 2.1% lower at 142.00 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about MOTORPOINT GROUP PLC
04:07aBestway's Sainsbury's Stake Buy Surprising, Shore Says
DJ
04:04aMotorpoint Group shares down as expects profit fall amid higher costs
AN
2022EARNINGS UPDATES: Motorpoint's interim profit plunges amid challenges
AN
2022Transcript : Motorpoint Group Plc, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 24, 2022
CI
2022Earnings Flash (MOTR.L) MOTORPOINT GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP786.7M
MT
2022Earnings Flash (MOTR.L) MOTORPOINT GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 EPS GBX2.70
MT
2022Motorpoint Group Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 202..
CI
2022UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOTORPOINT GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 495 M 1 848 M 1 848 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 18,2 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 129 M 159 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,07x
EV / Sales 2024 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 880
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart MOTORPOINT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Motorpoint Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTORPOINT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 145,00 GBX
Average target price 197,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Carpenter Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Christopher Morgan Secretary, Chief Financial Officer & Director
John C. Walden Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mary McNamara Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Adele Cooper Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTORPOINT GROUP PLC0.00%159
COPART, INC.9.62%31 793
CARMAX, INC.8.82%10 471
IAA, INC.2.20%5 464
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.9.73%1 560
CARVANA CO.37.13%689