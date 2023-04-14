Motos America : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 10, 2023 (July 31, 2022)

MOTOS AMERICA INC

Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant

On April 8, 2023, the Board of Directors of Motos America Inc. (the "Company") appointed Pinnacle Accountancy Group of Utah, located at 1438 North Highway 89 #120, Farmington, UT 84025, as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2022. Pinnacle Accountancy Group of Utah will replace the Company's previous auditor, whose reports on the Company's financial statements for the fiscal years ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles.

The decision to change auditors was approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

The Company has provided the outgoing auditor with a copy of this Current Report on Form 8-K and requested that the outgoing auditor furnish a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether the outgoing auditor agrees with the statements made in this Current Report on Form 8-K and, if not, stating the respects in which it does not agree.

The Company has engaged Pinnacle Accountancy Group of Utah to audit its financial statements.

