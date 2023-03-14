Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or
Standard; Transfer of Listing.
As previously announced, on January 4, 2023, Nasdaq Listing Qualifications staff
(the "Staff") notified Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Motus") that
it no longer complied with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the "Rule"). Under
the Rule, companies listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market must maintain
stockholders' equity of at least $2,500,000 (the "Stockholders' Equity
Requirement"). In the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter
ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported stockholders' equity of $762,000,
which was below the Stockholders' Equity Requirement for continued listing.
Additionally, the Company did not meet either of the alternative Nasdaq
continued listing standards under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, market value of
listed securities of at least $35 million, or net income of $500,000 from
continuing operations in the most recently completed fiscal year, or in two of
the three most recently completed fiscal years.
On February 21, 2023, the Company submitted a plan to the Staff to regain
compliance with the Stockholders' Equity Requirement and on March 9, 2023, the
Staff notified the Company (the "Letter") that it would be granted an extension
until July 3, 2023, to demonstrate compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) to
meet the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market,
conditioned upon achievement of certain milestones included in a plan of
compliance previously submitted to Nasdaq, including a plan to raise additional
capital.
The Company intends to regain compliance with the applicable continued listing
requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market prior to the end of the compliance
period set forth in the Letter. However, until Nasdaq has reached a final
determination that the Company has regained compliance with all of the
applicable continued listing requirements, there can be no assurances regarding
the continued listing of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq. The delisting of
the Company's common stock from Nasdaq would have a material adverse effect on
the Company's access to capital markets, and any limitation on market liquidity
or reduction in the price of its common stock as a result of that delisting
would adversely affect the Company's ability to raise capital on terms
acceptable to the Company, if at all.
Forward-Looking Statements
This Current Report on Form 8-K contains "forward-looking" statements that are
based on the Company's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently
available to the Company on the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K.
Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts
and can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue,"
"could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "may," "seek," "should," "will,"
"would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking
statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors
that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be
materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking
statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements
regarding the Company's ability to recover its assets held with SVB, estimates
regarding the sufficiency of the Company's cash and cash equivalents and
anticipated operating expenses, the timing of its anticipated liquidity needs
and the Company's need to raise additional capital. Except as required by law,
the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements
publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from
those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information
becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause
the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated
by the Company's forward-looking statements is included in the reports the
Company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"),
including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2021, and the other reports filed by the Company with the SEC after
such Annual Report on Form 10-K. All information provided in this Current Report
on Form 8-K is as of March 13, 2023, and the Company undertakes no duty to
update this information unless required by law.
