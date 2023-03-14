Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

As previously announced, on January 4, 2023 , Nasdaq Listing Qualifications staff (the "Staff") notified Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Motus") that it no longer complied with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the "Rule"). Under the Rule, companies listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market must maintain stockholders' equity of at least $2,500,000 (the "Stockholders' Equity Requirement"). In the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , the Company reported stockholders' equity of $762,000 , which was below the Stockholders' Equity Requirement for continued listing. Additionally, the Company did not meet either of the alternative Nasdaq continued listing standards under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, market value of listed securities of at least $35 million , or net income of $500,000 from continuing operations in the most recently completed fiscal year, or in two of the three most recently completed fiscal years.

On February 21, 2023 , the Company submitted a plan to the Staff to regain compliance with the Stockholders' Equity Requirement and on March 9, 2023 , the Staff notified the Company (the "Letter") that it would be granted an extension until July 3, 2023 , to demonstrate compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) to meet the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market, conditioned upon achievement of certain milestones included in a plan of compliance previously submitted to Nasdaq, including a plan to raise additional capital.

The Company intends to regain compliance with the applicable continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market prior to the end of the compliance period set forth in the Letter. However, until Nasdaq has reached a final determination that the Company has regained compliance with all of the applicable continued listing requirements, there can be no assurances regarding the continued listing of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq. The delisting of the Company's common stock from Nasdaq would have a material adverse effect on the Company's access to capital markets, and any limitation on market liquidity or reduction in the price of its common stock as a result of that delisting would adversely affect the Company's ability to raise capital on terms acceptable to the Company, if at all.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on the Company's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company on the date of this Current Report on Form 8- K. Forward -looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "may," "seek," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to recover its assets held with SVB, estimates regarding the sufficiency of the Company's cash and cash equivalents and anticipated operating expenses, the timing of its anticipated liquidity needs and the Company's need to raise additional capital. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by the Company's forward-looking statements is included in the reports the Company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 , and the other reports filed by the Company with the SEC after such Annual Report on Form 10- K. All information provided in this Current Report on Form 8-K is as of March 13, 2023 , and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

2