Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Motus GI Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOTS   US62014P4054

MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.

(MOTS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-24 pm EDT
3.670 USD   +0.27%
05:08pMOTUS GI : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K
PU
05:03pMOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/15HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Motus GI Holdings to $11 From $20, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Motus GI : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K

08/24/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of

The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 24, 2022

MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-38389 81-4042793

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

1301 East Broward Boulevard, 3rd Floor

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

33301
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (954)541-8000

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communication pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communication pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communication pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of Each Exchanged on Which Registered
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share MOTS The NasdaqCapital Market

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On August 24, 2022, the Board of Directors of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") approved an amendment (the "Amendment") to the Bylaws, as amended (the "Bylaws"), of the Company to decrease the quorum requirement for stockholder meetings from a majority to one-third of the voting power of the shares of the capital stock of the Company entitled to vote at a meeting, present in person or represented by proxy.

The foregoing summary of the Amendment set forth under this Item 5.03 does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the Amendment, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit 3.1 - Amendment to Bylaws of Motus GI Holdings, Inc., dated August 24, 2022.

104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.
Dated: August 24, 2022 By: /s/ Timothy P. Moran
Name: Timothy P. Moran
Title: Chief Executive Officer
3

Disclaimer

Motus GI Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 21:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.
05:08pMOTUS GI : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K
PU
05:03pMOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year,..
AQ
08/15HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Motus GI Holdings to $11 From $20, Reiterates Buy..
MT
08/11MOTUS GI : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update - Fo..
PU
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Motus GI Holdings, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/11MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/11Earnings Flash (MOTS) MOTUS GI HOLDINGS Posts Q2 Revenue $185,000, vs. Street Est of $0..
MT
08/11MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
08/11Motus GI Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
AQ
08/11Motus GI Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,17 M - -
Net income 2022 -20,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11,0 M 11,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Motus GI Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,66 $
Average target price 12,20 $
Spread / Average Target 233%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy P. Moran Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Pomeranz President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Andrew L. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
David P. Hochman Chairman
Shervin Joe Korangy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.-60.81%11
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-14.13%224 483
DANAHER CORPORATION-13.67%206 624
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-39.66%77 425
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-3.81%58 496
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-27.33%58 368