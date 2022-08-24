Motus GI : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 24, 2022

MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On August 24, 2022, the Board of Directors of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") approved an amendment (the "Amendment") to the Bylaws, as amended (the "Bylaws"), of the Company to decrease the quorum requirement for stockholder meetings from a majority to one-third of the voting power of the shares of the capital stock of the Company entitled to vote at a meeting, present in person or represented by proxy.

The foregoing summary of the Amendment set forth under this Item 5.03 does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the Amendment, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1.

