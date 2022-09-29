Advanced search
    MOTS   US62014P4054

MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.

(MOTS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:49 2022-09-29 am EDT
2.985 USD   +27.56%
Motus GI Shares Take Flight on Key Veterans Health Designations

09/29/2022 | 10:13am EDT
By Colin Kellaher


Shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc. surged nearly 60% in early trading Thursday after the medical-technology company said it received sole-source provider and small-business designations from the Veterans Health Administration.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., company said the designations give it direct access to the agency's procurement arm, which it said streamlines the purchasing and contracting process.

Motus GI said it has already executed multiple contracts with Veterans Affairs medical centers under the sole-source-supplier designation for its Pure-Vu EVS system, with additional centers under evaluation.

Motus GI shares were recently changing hands at $3.70, up about 58%.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1012ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC. 33.83% 3.1699 Delayed Quote.-74.95%
MOTUS HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.08% 120.74 End-of-day quote.9.67%
All news about MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.
08/24Motus Gi : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K
PU
08/24Motus Gi Holdings, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year,..
AQ
08/15HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Motus GI Holdings to $11 From $20, Reiterates Buy..
MT
08/11Motus Gi : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update - Fo..
PU
08/11Transcript : Motus GI Holdings, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/11MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/11Earnings Flash (MOTS) MOTUS GI HOLDINGS Posts Q2 Revenue $185,000, vs. Street Est of $0..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,17 M - -
Net income 2022 -20,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,37x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,01 M 7,01 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.
Technical analysis trends MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,34 $
Average target price 12,20 $
Spread / Average Target 421%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy P. Moran Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Pomeranz President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Andrew L. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
David P. Hochman Chairman
Shervin Joe Korangy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTUS GI HOLDINGS, INC.-74.95%7
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-22.39%202 880
DANAHER CORPORATION-19.08%193 675
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-46.45%68 708
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-10.22%56 019
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-34.97%52 224